theScore

Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Yardbarker

La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad

Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
Yardbarker

Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos

Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
Sporting News

Iran World Cup squad 2022: The 25 players on Team Melli national roster for Qatar

Iran will be aiming to secure a first-ever knockout stage spot at a World Cup as they make the short trip to Qatar for the 2022 tournament. Carlos Queiroz's side face one of the shortest travels from any of the competing nations, as the World Cup heads to the Middle East for the first time.
SB Nation

Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
Daily Mail

PSG have their '£40million bid for Endrick turned down' by Brazilian champions Palmeiras as Chelsea enter January transfer battle with the 16-year-old believed to 'favour Premier League move to London'

16-year-old Palmeiras striker Endrick is wanted by both PSG and Chelsea, with the Brazilian club reportedly rejecting the Ligue 1 side's £40million offer for the teenage sensation. Endrick is one of the world's brightest up and coming talents since bursting onto the scene with Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras...
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 team guides part 20: Spain

This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
CBS Sports

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, group stage, daily start times for games as Ecuador face hosts

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Iran include injured Sardar Azmoun in squad

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has included injured forward Sardar Azmoun in his squad for the World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen's Azmoun has been out since suffering a calf injury in the warm-up the Champions League game against Porto on 4 October. Al Wakrah midfielder Omid Ebrahimi picked up a groin injury...
Yardbarker

Argentina Pick Julian Alvarez For Their World Cup Squad

All of the World Cup squads have been announced now for all the nations competing for the ultimate glory in football. Manchester City will have plenty of players travelling to Qatar leaving Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Stefan Ortega and Sergio Gomez as the only senior players staying at home. Argentina...

