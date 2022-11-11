Read full article on original website
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “I Hope Romelu Lukaku Has Amazing FIFA World Cup, Tomorrow Motivation Decisive”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke of his pride at seeing his players selected for the upcoming World Cup, and was not concerned that Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could aggravate his current injury. Lukaku has barely played for Inter since returning on loan from Chelsea in the summer, with the striker’s...
Czechs oust US and join Switzerland in BJK Cup semifinals
The unheralded Czech Republic has upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time time in four years
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
Portugal World Cup squad 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's final 26-man national football team roster in Qatar
Portugal ended their long wait for an international title at Euro 2016 as Fernando Santos' side upset the odds against hosts France in the final. That success ended the moniker of Portugal as the 'nearly men' of European international football, after years of near misses for the Iberian superpower. The...
Iran World Cup squad 2022: The 25 players on Team Melli national roster for Qatar
Iran will be aiming to secure a first-ever knockout stage spot at a World Cup as they make the short trip to Qatar for the 2022 tournament. Carlos Queiroz's side face one of the shortest travels from any of the competing nations, as the World Cup heads to the Middle East for the first time.
Cristiano Ronaldo attacked his club, manager, and a former teammate in a scathing interview with Piers Morgan
"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me," Ronaldo told Morgan of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi joined by five Premier League players in Argentina squad
Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi will play in his fifth World Cup finals as part of an Argentina squad that includes five Premier League players. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has combined veterans like Messi, 35, and Angel di Maria, 34, with younger players such as Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez. Injured...
PSG have their '£40million bid for Endrick turned down' by Brazilian champions Palmeiras as Chelsea enter January transfer battle with the 16-year-old believed to 'favour Premier League move to London'
16-year-old Palmeiras striker Endrick is wanted by both PSG and Chelsea, with the Brazilian club reportedly rejecting the Ligue 1 side's £40million offer for the teenage sensation. Endrick is one of the world's brightest up and coming talents since bursting onto the scene with Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras...
World Cup 2022 team guides part 20: Spain
This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
IEM Brazil event returns in 2023
Intel Extreme Masters action will return to Brazil in 2023. The ESL Pro Tour confirmed next year’s South American tour
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, group stage, daily start times for games as Ecuador face hosts
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
World Cup 2022: Iran include injured Sardar Azmoun in squad
Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has included injured forward Sardar Azmoun in his squad for the World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen's Azmoun has been out since suffering a calf injury in the warm-up the Champions League game against Porto on 4 October. Al Wakrah midfielder Omid Ebrahimi picked up a groin injury...
Video – Former Inter Striker Hernan Crespo Remembers Header Against Ajax: “Come Fly With Me”
Former Inter striker Hernan Crespo used Social Media to remember a stunning goal he scored for the club against Ajax in the Champions League. The ex-Argentina international rose highest to meet a Christian Vieri cross and power home a header in 2002, as Inter won 2-1 against their opponents at the Amsterdam Arena, with Crespo netting twice.
Argentina Pick Julian Alvarez For Their World Cup Squad
All of the World Cup squads have been announced now for all the nations competing for the ultimate glory in football. Manchester City will have plenty of players travelling to Qatar leaving Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Stefan Ortega and Sergio Gomez as the only senior players staying at home. Argentina...
Injured Son leads South Korea’s World Cup squad for Qatar
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In a surprise to no one, Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is headlining South Korea’s squad for the third straight World Cup as coach Paulo Bento places his hopes on his superstar striker who is recovering from a fractured eye socket. Bento also selected...
