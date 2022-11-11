Read full article on original website
Five crazy things about the Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Germany
Tampa Bay, which is winless overseas (0-3), will play Seattle on Sunday in Munich — the NFL's first game in Germany and first international matchup between the division leaders. Here are five of the crazier notes about the game:. 1. Ticket requests were insane. Head of NFL Germany Alexander...
Texas high schools now have the most active NFL players
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for many things, from cowboys to delicious BBQ, but at the top of the list for most Texans is high school football. Almost every Texan was raised in a community with a high school football team that was the town’s hot spot on Friday nights. Texas football is […]
NFC Notes: Chase Young, Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera said DE Chase Young (knee) has “looked good” in practice and they will evaluate him more ahead of Week 10’s game. “He looked good. We put him in pass rush situations to watch him and get a chance to watch him on tape a little bit more. He looked good. It’s good to see him moving around, moving as quick as he is. We’ll see how he is tomorrow morning. It will always be about the next day, how much they work them, the next morning if he is sore or not, will help dictate whether or not we will activate him or not,” said Rivera, via the team’s official Youtube.
'Manly' Tony Pollard or Ezekiel Elliott? Tyron Smith FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers News
NOV 11 ZEKE AND/OR TONY? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday continues to maintain that he expects Ezekiel Elliott (knee) to play Sunday at Green Bay:. “I do,'' Jones tells 105.3 The Fan. "Everything I’ve seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he’s on go.”. There is reason...
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
NFL World Worried About Aaron Rodgers On Sunday
The Green Bay Packers star quarterback doesn't appear to be close to 100 percent health against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers, who's been playing through a thumb injury, appears to be bothered by it already on Sunday afternoon. The Packers quarterback appeared to be in pain on the sideline.
Cowboys at Packers Preview: McCarthy 'Revenge' Return
Dallas is predominately healthy and motivated to end a three-game losing streak to Green Bay.
Cowboys at Packers: Micah Parsons 'Super-Excited' To Sack 'Idol' Aaron Rodgers
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is looking forward to facing Aaron Rodgers on Sunday at Lambeau Field while admitting the run defense is something the team needs to clean up.
Scottsdale resort offers unique way to watch NFL games with pool cabana TV viewing
Any given Sunday in the fall and winter months, millions of people around the world are watching the NFL. Most at home. Some in their favorite sports bars. Some in person. And at one hotel and resort in Scottsdale, in the sunlight from a pool cabana. ...
San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16
LAC_Carter 32 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:35. SF_Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 1:57. SF_McCaffrey 2 run (kick failed), 7:54. RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 6-24, Herbert 5-22, Spiller 4-3, Michel 1-2. San Francisco, Mitchell 18-89, McCaffrey 14-38, Samuel 4-27, Garoppolo 5-3. PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 21-35-1-196, Daniel 0-2-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 19-28-0-240.
Packers host Cowboys, Mike McCarthy; only on FOX6
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 12. The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6. You are invited to stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.
Vote for the 10 greatest Lakers of all time
Who do you think are the 10 greatest Lakers of all time? Let us know.
Denver 126, Chicago 103
DENVER (126) Gordon 4-6 4-6 13, Porter Jr. 11-16 3-3 31, Jokic 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-5 10, Murray 9-18 3-3 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Je.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12, Jordan 2-2 0-1 4, Braun 3-6 2-2 9, Reed 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 17-21 126.
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124
MINNESOTA (129) McDaniels 4-9 0-2 9, Towns 11-16 4-6 29, Gobert 5-10 5-8 15, Edwards 5-13 0-0 10, Russell 11-13 4-6 30, Prince 4-6 10-10 19, Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 2, Nowell 3-6 2-2 9, Rivers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-82 25-34 129. CLEVELAND (124) Love 3-11...
Minnesota 101, Lehigh 99
MINNESOTA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.542, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Braun 5-13, Heyer 2-5, Borowicz 2-5, Gradwell 0-3, Battle 0-1, Cayton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Battle 2, Micheaux 1) Turnovers: 11 (Micheaux 3, Heyer 2, Gradwell 1, Borowicz 1, Braun 1, Oberg 1, Cayton 1, Czinano 1) Steals: 15...
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98. PHILADELPHIA (105) Harris 4-12...
K&C (and Colby!) spin the Wheel of Cheese Misfortune for the Cowboys to beat the Packers
The K&C Masterpiece will do anything to get a Cowboys victory against the Packers, and that includes indulging in what Packers fans enjoy the most: cheese! Colby returns to get in on some Wheel of Misfortune action!
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3
Tampa Bay402—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 3 (Perbix, Stamkos), 1:23. 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 7 (Hagel, Sergachev), 8:19 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Perbix 3 (Killorn, Sergachev), 11:12. 4, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 4 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 16:22 (pp). Penalties_Eller, WSH (Holding), 7:58; Hedman, TB (Interference), 12:17; Hathaway, WSH (Slashing), 15:12; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry (Roughing), 20:00; Maroon, TB (Fighting), 20:00; Irwin, WSH (Fighting), 20:00.
