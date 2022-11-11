UConn football pursues first ranked win, bowl eligibility against No. 19 Liberty on Saturday

First-year head coach Jim Mora and the UConn football team need just one win in their final two games to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015. At .500 in November for the first time since that year, the Huskies have two tough tests before they can think about the extra game.

First is Liberty, ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 with an 8-1 record, its only loss coming to then-No. 19 Wake Forest by one point after a failed 2-point conversion attempt late in the game.

“We’ve been playing well so far defensively and as a team, obviously this is a chance to get to six wins, bowl eligibility against a top-25 team at home,” UConn linebacker Jackson Mitchell said. “It’s really kind of scripted. It’s exciting, it’s a good moment for anyone who likes to play college football.”

The Huskies played two ranked games against Michigan and NC State (Syracuse was ranked later), earlier in the season and didn’t fare well — losing by a combined 110-10 in those games back-to-back in the latter half of September. Both of those losses were on the road, and the Huskies are doing everything they can to pack Rentschler Field on Saturday.

“To be at home against a team like that, it’s a little bit easier. So we know what to expect, we know the pressure and that type of thing, what to worry about. We try not to think about it too much obviously, we just try to treat it like any other game,” Mitchell said.

UConn is 4-1 since losing three straight to Syracuse (48-14), Michigan (59-0) and NC State (41-10).

“It’s gonna be another great defense and we’re prepared because we played against a lot of great defenses this year,” UConn running back Devontae Houston added.

After a loss to Ball State, where the Huskies let the game slip away in the second half, UConn has claimed New England FBS bragging rights by handling Boston College and UMass at home. A win over Liberty, which allowed 24 points to UMass, would take another pronounced performance by the defense and likely need one of the best showings of the season on the offense side of the ball.

Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.

The basics

Site: Rentschler Field, East Hartford

Line: Liberty by 14

Time: Noon

Weather: Partly cloudy, 71 degrees, 11 mph wind

TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network — Meghan McPeak, Christian Fauria, Justin Walters

Radio: UConn Sports Network from Learfield, ESPN 97.9

Online: The Varsity Network App — Mike Crispino, Wayne Norman, Adam Giardino

Current record (2021 result): UConn: 5-5 (1-11), Liberty: 8-1 (8-5, won Lendingtree Bowl over Eastern Michigan)

Series: UConn leads 1-0

Last matchup: Sept. 10, 2005 — UConn 59, Liberty 0 at Rentschler Field

Mora on the matchup: “We have probably a little more confidence, a little more belief that we can compete just because we’ve gone through that. We’ve seen what it’s like to play that caliber of opponent with Syracuse, Michigan and NC State, and now Liberty is up there. We’ve had some success, a little bit of success after that and I think that builds some confidence and maybe we can get this done. It’s gonna take everything we got. We can’t make mistakes, we’ve got to come out with great energy, we got to play with great fundamentals, we’ve got to play with great focus and great effort. But I think they have a much more firm belief in what we’re doing.”

Ground game to be tested

Liberty’s defense is ranked No. 34 in the FBS against the run, allowing opponents an average of 125.6 yards on the ground per game. The Flames are coming off a performance against Arkansas, the No. 10 rushing offense in the FBS, where they held the Razorbacks to 3.4 yards per carry.

UConn, the No. 38 rushing offense in the FBS, has relied on the ground game even after losing starter Nate Carter in Game 4 against Michigan. In his place, Houston, Robert Burns and freshman Victor Rosa, the team’s leader in touchdowns, have carried most of the offensive load.

“I think we have to be balanced,” Mora said. “They play the run so well. We can’t get ourselves in third-and-12, right? Those are really hard for anybody and they’ve been hard for us. So I think being able to keep them off balance a little bit in terms of run-pass early and get to third-and-2, third-and-3, or converting on second down and moving the chains — that’s gonna be very critical. Probably the most critical thing offensively is just making sure we take care of the football and don’t them short fields.”

Slowly but surely, the passing game has begun to evolve under true freshman quarterback Zion Turner. Offensive Coordinator Nick Charlton has called plays to let Turner loose — including the 62-yard touchdown pass to Justin Joly against Boston College and others that fell incomplete against UMass.

“That (Liberty) defense, they can fly around, that’s definitely something they can do. They like to man up guys, play different coverages and different looks. They’re a solid defense, they got some playmakers,” Turner said. “So it’s gonna be a fun game on Saturday, we’re gonna see how we match up with this team. We’re definitely going to go out there and put our best hand out there and dominate on Saturday.”

Turner said that while he’s improved over the course of his first collegiate season, he hopes to continue getting better at making decisions, reading defenses faster — the more advanced responsibilities of a college-level quarterback.

“I’m not overstating it when I say this is arguably the best defense we face,” Mora said.

Will they be back?

The offense could have reinforcements on the way. When it looked like Keelan Marion, Cam Ross and Houston would be fully back against UMass, the medical staff had other ideas — limiting Houston and giving Ross one chance at a punt return. Marion didn’t play.

On Tuesday, Mora said that all three offensive playmakers practiced, though Ross was a “bit limited.”

“I think (Ross) will be able to do some things,” Mora said. “It scared him last week. He felt something in his foot. I don’t want to jeopardize the rest of his career, so we’ve just got to be extremely careful.”

Ross was expected to be the program’s top receiver at the start of the last two seasons but broke one foot after two games last year and broke the other in preseason camp ahead of this season.

“He’s been through two years of pain, suffering, rehabilitation and get to this point and if we just rush it — I don’t think that’s right. But if he says ‘I can play’ and he says it with conviction, we’ll find a way to get him in,” Mora said.

‘I’m really out there having fun’

Since being thrown into the starting quarterback role 11 plays into the season when Ta’Quan Roberson tore his ACL, Turner has grown increasingly comfortable leading the offense.

“I wouldn’t say it was overwhelming because this is everything that I wanted,” Turner said. “I‘m definitely very grateful to be in the position that I am now and to be able to learn and to get the experience at such a young age, at such a young point in my career, to just be able to lead a great team out onto the field every Saturday, it’s a great thing.”

When he looks over his tape, Turner can see a change in the way he has played since the last time he took on a ranked opponent.

“I would say I’m not playing timid. I’m not playing afraid to mess up, I’m just out there playing lose. I’m really out there having fun, trying to make the best of my opportunities and put my teammates and the offense in the right position,” he said.