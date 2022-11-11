Early Black Friday: Save 80 Percent off an Electric Toothbrush

The world is more or less back to normal after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which means that business travel is back up and running. And while travel trends like sky-high airfares and global inflation are concerning to companies, individuals have to remember that they're the ones actually doing the traveling.

What do you need when you travel? You need a good toothbrush ! Fortunately, this November, every Friday is Black Friday in the Entrepreneur Store, and one of the special early Black Friday deals you can get is on the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush , which comes with a travel case and eight additional brush heads.

When you're traveling the world and going into important meetings, it's vital not to overlook your oral hygiene. This travel-friendly brush is capable of removing up to ten times more plaque than a traditional brush thanks to a 40,000 VPM deep-cleaning motor. It operates with soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes so you can customize your brushing experience while simultaneously dissolving stains and whitening your teeth. Plus, all that power can help improve your gum health in as little as one week.

The ADA-approved brush also comes with a travel case to help you keep it charged and accessible when you're on the road for long periods of time, as well as eight Dupont brush heads to save you money on replacements down the line. If you really want, you can use it as both your standard brush at home as well as your travel brush to keep yourself organized.

Every Friday this month is Black Friday so it's a great time to shore up your travel needs. While supplies last, you can get the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush plus accessories for 78 percent off $189 at just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.