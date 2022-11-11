ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Early Black Friday: Save 80 Percent off an Electric Toothbrush

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFC7N_0j7Tu8Bu00

The world is more or less back to normal after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which means that business travel is back up and running. And while travel trends like sky-high airfares and global inflation are concerning to companies, individuals have to remember that they're the ones actually doing the traveling.

What do you need when you travel? You need a good toothbrush ! Fortunately, this November, every Friday is Black Friday in the Entrepreneur Store, and one of the special early Black Friday deals you can get is on the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush , which comes with a travel case and eight additional brush heads.

When you're traveling the world and going into important meetings, it's vital not to overlook your oral hygiene. This travel-friendly brush is capable of removing up to ten times more plaque than a traditional brush thanks to a 40,000 VPM deep-cleaning motor. It operates with soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes so you can customize your brushing experience while simultaneously dissolving stains and whitening your teeth. Plus, all that power can help improve your gum health in as little as one week.

The ADA-approved brush also comes with a travel case to help you keep it charged and accessible when you're on the road for long periods of time, as well as eight Dupont brush heads to save you money on replacements down the line. If you really want, you can use it as both your standard brush at home as well as your travel brush to keep yourself organized.

Every Friday this month is Black Friday so it's a great time to shore up your travel needs. While supplies last, you can get the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush plus accessories for 78 percent off $189 at just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Best deals of Macy’s Black Friday sale 2022: Jewelry, home, more

Macy’s is well-known for its “One! Day! Sale!” (we know you sang that commercial jingle with us), but this Black Friday, the retailer is taking the internet by storm with its lavish array of deals. You won’t be low on the goods this holiday season, from jewelry...
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Just Leaked, With Millions of Items Now on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. As always, Amazon will be your best place to score a Black Friday deal this year, with the retailer offering millions of items at deep discounts, with many products on sale for even cheaper than Prime Day. Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals here This year’s Amazon Black Friday deals feature savings of up to 70% off on top electronics, wearables, home and kitchen appliances, fashion apparel, toys and more. Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale is already live on the...
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
ktalnews.com

Best 4-foot Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing like an artificial Christmas tree to quickly and efficiently adorn the home with festive cheer. Not only do they last year upon year, but they don’t shed pine needles and are far more cost-effective and practical on the whole. A 4-foot Christmas tree is ideal for smaller living spaces and work well as table-toppers or as a secondary tree for the office or entryway. If you are looking for a realistic and tasteful tree that’s ready to decorate, consider the National Tree Company Dunhill Fir.
COLORADO STATE
retrofitmagazine.com

Tankless Water Heater Features Built-in Pump

Rinnai America Corporation has launched the RE Series Tankless Water Heater, a non-condensing unit with a built-in pump, featuring Smart-Circ Intelligent Recirculation. Rinnai raises the bar with a new line of advanced non-condensing tankless water heaters unlike anything else on the market, delivering a level of installation ease, as well as enhanced serviceability, reliability and usability.
ZDNet

Black Friday Costco deals: Early-bird sales on TVs, laptops, and more

Costco is my go-to for great quality products, bulk savings, amazing deals, and snacks - there's just so many snacks. This year has been full of ups and downs and few of us have extra money to spend, so I'm keeping an eye on the best deals the retailer is offering this Black Friday.
homedit.com

What’s the Best Mirror Cleaner?

A good mirror cleaner is just as important as your cleaning technique for streak-free glass. Bathroom mirrors get covered in gunk fast. Splashes of toothpaste, makeup, and skincare products can cause a mirror to go from clean to dotted in a short amount of time. We’ve tested many of the...
shefinds

Best Hairspray for Humidity: A List Of 10 Great Options

After spending time styling your tresses, oftentimes nothing is worse than frizz-inducing, humid weather. In order to keep your strands looking sleek, and to prevent static or frizzing, many hair stylists and experts will recommend opting for a trust...
consumerqueen.com

Up to 70% Off Nike Shoes & Sandals

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Early Black Friday sales have begun and you'll save up to 70% off Nike shoes and sandals!. Up to 70% off Nike Shoes!. Head over to Nike and take a look...
denver7.com

You can get Squishmallow Slippers for less than $10 right now at Walgreens

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Squishmallows are soft, snuggly and super collectible. The pillowy plush toys...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy