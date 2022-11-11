Trump Somehow Finds a Racist Way to Attack Glenn Youngkin

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

After having a post-results meltdown and starting a war with Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump’s next stage of post electoral grief is … a bizarre (and racist) attack on Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In a Friday morning Truth Social post, Trump wrote that Youngkin’s name “sounds Chinese” (reader, it does not) and that Youngkin “couldn’t have won” his 2021 election without his help.

Youngkin won in Virginia in 2021 in part by distancing himself from Trump, eschewing election conspiracies to instead focus on “critical race theory.”

The former president has been on a tirade against criticism from within his own party in the aftermath of the GOP’s lackluster performance in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Republicans, who had predicted sweeping gains, have at this point failed to capture either chamber of Congress — thanks in part to a slew of MAGA candidates who fell short.

On Thursday, Trump blasted media reports accusing him, and his candidate endorsements, of being responsible for the lack of wins. As he gears up to announce his campaign to retake the presidency, the thought of a challenge from within his own party clearly has him on edge. As reported by Rolling Stone, the former president has been attempting to dig up dirt on Youngkin, as well as soliciting gossip and spreading incendiary rumors about DeSantis.

He launched a tirade against the media for suggesting that it may be time for Trump to throw in his 2024 towel and step aside for DeSantis. Trump likely sees the potential challenge as a form of ingratitude, claiming that Ron “DeSanctimonious” suffered from “low approval, bad polls, and no money” until Trump endorsed him, and stating that he “sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys,” to Florida to stop “ballot theft” against DeSantis in 2018.

Trump felt the need to remind his followers that not all was doom and gloom. “WE WON!” he posted Friday on Truth Social. “Pelosi is gone, we take Congress and, if we can stop their very obvious CHEATING, will also take the Senate. Big Victory, don’t be stupid. Stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!”

While the former president is very clearly posting his feelings, he would like everyone to know that he’s not actually angry about the results. “For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it,” Trump wrote on Thursday. “I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future. Remember, I am a ‘Stable Genius.'”