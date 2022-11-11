ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton fifth in final practice ahead of bid to stave off winless season

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMLaD_0j7Ttvsh00

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver bids to keep his unique winning record alive.

Heading into the penultimate round of the 22-race campaign here in Interlagos, seven-time world champion Hamilton is facing up to the prospect that he will end the season without a single victory for the first time in his career.

The 37-year-old, who won so brilliantly in Brazil last year, believes the short venue in Sao Paulo will offer him a greater chance of winning than at next weekend’s final race in Abu Dhabi.

But the British driver ended the final action before qualifying later on Friday trailing both Red Bull and Ferrari drivers.

Sergio Perez finished fastest for Red Bull, just four thousandths of a second faster than Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Double world champion Max Verstappen was third, only 0.008sec back, with Carlos Sainz, who is facing a five-place grid penalty for an engine change, fourth.

Hamilton finished 0.186sec adrift of Perez. His Mercedes team-mate George Russell took sixth, two tenths off the pace.

British driver Lando Norris was forced to abandon his media duties on Thursday after suffering with suspected food poisoning.

But the 22-year-old returned to his McLaren for opening practice and finished 15th.

Interlagos is playing host to Formula One’s third and final sprint round of the campaign.

Qualifying, which determines the grid for Saturday’s shortened race, takes place at 4pm local time (7pm UK). The finishing positions of Saturday’s 24-lap dash sets the starting places for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole

Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen takes 2023 title risk after act of defiance at Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
The Independent

‘You know how it is with Max’: Lewis Hamilton reacts after collision with Verstappen in Brazil

Max Verstappen said he would not hesitate to collide with Lewis Hamilton again after the rivals crashed at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Hamilton and Verstappen tangled following a safety car restart on the seventh lap in Interlagos as they duelled for second place through the Senna Esses.Hamilton recovered to finish runner-up – behind team-mate George Russell who took his maiden win – while Verstappen, who was forced to stop for repairs in his Red Bull, finished sixth.The double world champion - who disobeyed team orders late on and opted not to let Sergio Perez overtake him was deemed at fault...
The Independent

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second

George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reveals inspiration after becoming honorary citizen of Brazil

Lewis Hamilton has become an honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The seven-time Formula One world champion traces his desire for motor racing back to watching Brazilian great Ayrton Senna during his youth. Following his victory at last year’s race, the Englishman completed an additional lap while holding the Brazil flag – mimicking Senna at his home race in 1991.It was that gesture which helped see Hamilton, 37, bestowed with the honour by the president of the chamber of deputies, Arthur Lira, ahead of this weekend’s race at Interlagos.“When I was five years old, I...
The Independent

F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first pole position of 2022 in rain at Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear...
FanSided

Formula 1: Extremely shocking qualifying result in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen surprisingly took the pole position for the Formula 1 sprint race ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit. Kevin Magnussen wasn’t competing in Formula 1 at this time last year after losing his ride with Haas following the 2020 season, and it didn’t necessarily look like he was ever going to return.
Reuters

Motor racing-Haas to announce Mick Schumacher's F1 fate next week

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Haas will announce next week whether Mick Schumacher is staying or going, the Formula One team's boss Guenther Steiner said on Saturday. Schumacher, the 23-year-old son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, is out of contract at the end of the season which ends in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20 and risks being without a drive next year.
Reuters

Motor racing-Russell the star as Mercedes win Sao Paulo sprint

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - George Russell gave Mercedes their first win of the Formula One season in the Sao Paulo sprint on Saturday, with seven-times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton joining him on the front row for Sunday's Brazilian grand prix.
theScore

Russell wins wild Brazilian GP for 1st career victory

George Russell won Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix after starting from pole position to claim his first career Formula One victory. The Mercedes driver stayed away from the chaos that plagued numerous other drivers throughout the race. Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen were involved in a collision...
The Independent

Esteban Ocon tops practice as Kevin Magnusson starts Sao Paulo sprint from pole

Esteban Ocon finished fastest in final practice ahead of Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for the 24-lap dash at Interlagos, which sets the grid for Sunday’s main event, after he sprung the surprise of the season in Friday’s rain-hit qualifying.In the dry on Saturday, Magnussen was ninth, 1.2 seconds off the pace. Sergio Perez finished second for Red Bull, with George Russell third.Ocon’s Alpine team-mate Fernando Alonso took fourth, while world champion Max Verstappen was fifth – one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, half a second back.Seven-time world champion Hamilton is...
The Associated Press

‘Not happy’: Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Just minutes after finishing the last Premier League match before the World Cup, Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen both questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Qatar. Fernandes said the World Cup “should be done in a better way,” criticizing the timing...
FOX Sports

Mick Schumacher braces for decision on his future in F1

SAO PAULO (AP) — When members of Formula One team Haas gathered at the Interlagos paddock on Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen's unexpected pole position for the next day's sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party. And soon the 23-year-old...
golfmagic.com

Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt

Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
The Independent

Tommy Fleetwood fights back tears after ending three-year wait for win

An emotional Tommy Fleetwood belatedly made a successful defence of his Nedbank Golf Challenge title to end a three-year winless drought.Fleetwood carded a closing 67 on a weather-affected final day to finish 11 under par and a shot ahead of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, who bogeyed the 72nd hole after mis-hitting his tee shot and failing to reach the fairway.India’s Shubhankar Sharma had shared the lead with playing partners Fleetwood and Fox after 15 holes but bogeyed the 16th and 17th and had to settle for third place on nine under.An emotional moment for @TommyFleetwood1 as he becomes a winner...
ESPN

Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil

Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
The Independent

South Korea World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

South Korea enter the World Cup group stage for the 10th successive edition in Qatar and 20 years on from their most famous side.The fourth-placed finish at the 2002 World Cup is the standard to aspire too, and in Son Heung-min they possess a genuine superstar to provide the spark.The Tottenham striker will be tasked with making the difference, but their form is not promising after a heavy loss to Japan and being held by Costa Rica, but the 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the final match before their first game in Qatar brings much-needed confidence.A faster start after...
The Independent

The Independent

917K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy