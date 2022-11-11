ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Mariah Carey’s Manhattan concert to air as 2-hour Christmas special in December

By Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” will reign supreme on an upcoming holiday TV special.

Mariah Carey’s December Madison Square Garden concerts will be packaged into a two-hour primetime holiday special called “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!,” airing Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. MTV will also air the special in the days leading up to Christmas.

The Long Island-born Grammy winner is set to perform her yuletide-themed hits, including “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The artist is playing a pair of Christmas concerts called “Merry Christmas To All!” at The Garden on Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. They’ve been described by their promoter as a revue.

In addition to the holiday-themed concerts and special, Carey also recently released the book “The Christmas Princess.”

Her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” co-written with Walter Afanasieff, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the last four years and is the first holiday song to sell more than 10 million copies in the U.S. The track also made history as the first to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four different decades.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

The Queen Of Christmas Returns With New CBS Special

The mega-star returns with an all new holiday special 'Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!', filmed at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The post The Queen Of Christmas Returns With New CBS Special  appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records

Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Daily News

‘The Lion King’ celebrates 25th anniversary on Broadway as original cast member breaks down its legacy

Twenty-five years after “The Lion King” roared onto Broadway, its final original cast member feels nothing but pride. Ensemble actor Lindiwe Dlamini believes the Disney musical about a lion cub’s coming-of-age journey continues to connect with audiences because it’s a human story at its core. “You have all these things about loss,” Dlamini told the Daily News. “You have the death of the king. ...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records

Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
Daily News

Nick Cannon welcomes 11th child and third with Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon is taking on the role of dad once again. The actor and “Wild ‘n Out” host on Friday welcomed his 11th child, a baby girl named Zeppelin, he announced on Instagram. It’s his third kid with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he also shares 15-month-old twins Zion and Zillion. “Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of ...
Daily News

These are the top 5 longest-running Broadway shows as ‘The Lion King’ celebrates 25th anniversary

“The Lion King” is near the top of the Broadway food chain. The Disney musical based on 1994′s classic animated movie celebrates its 25th anniversary Sunday, giving it one of the most prolific reigns ever. Here’s where the family-friendly favorite stacks up among the longest-running Broadway shows. ‘Phantom of the Opera’ Broadway Run: 34 years, from January 1988 to present (with plans to close ...
hypebeast.com

Nas Announces Headlining Show at Madison Square Garden

Nas has officially announced his headlining show at Madison Square Garden on February 24, 2024. The one-night only show will mark Nas’ first ever performance at MSG, with tickets for the general public set to go on sale on November 18 at 10 am. EST via Ticketmaster and tickets for Chase cardholders available from November 15 until November 17. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices starting November 19.
NME

Lizzo and Kane Brown among artists covering Christmas classics for Amazon Music

Amazon Music announced yesterday (November 10) that a selection of artists including Lizzo, Maisie Peters, Kane Brown and Sam Ryder will be releasing covers of classic Christmas songs exclusively onto the streaming service throughout the festive season. Lizzo will be covering Stevie Wonder‘s ‘Someday At Christmas’, while Brown will be...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Mellencamp and Springsteen to Take Part in Rock Hall Ceremony

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes has confirmed a slew of all-star participants for this year's induction ceremony, including John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen. The event, which will take place on Saturday at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, will welcome Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie into the Hall via the performer class. Metal legends Judas Priest, meanwhile, will receive this year's Musical Excellence Award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy