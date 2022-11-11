Mariah Carey’s Manhattan concert to air as 2-hour Christmas special in December

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” will reign supreme on an upcoming holiday TV special.

Mariah Carey’s December Madison Square Garden concerts will be packaged into a two-hour primetime holiday special called “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!,” airing Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. MTV will also air the special in the days leading up to Christmas.

The Long Island-born Grammy winner is set to perform her yuletide-themed hits, including “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The artist is playing a pair of Christmas concerts called “Merry Christmas To All!” at The Garden on Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. They’ve been described by their promoter as a revue.

In addition to the holiday-themed concerts and special, Carey also recently released the book “The Christmas Princess.”

Her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” co-written with Walter Afanasieff, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the last four years and is the first holiday song to sell more than 10 million copies in the U.S. The track also made history as the first to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four different decades.