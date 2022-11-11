Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?
What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Side Effects of Too Much Magnesium?
If you've ever experienced long-term stress, insomnia, or muscle pain, well-meaning friends might have recommended taking a magnesium supplement. Usually, magnesium supplements are OK to take for minor concerns, but you should use caution in certain situations. Taking too much magnesium can cause serious health problems. Learn more about this supplement and decide whether or not you could benefit from taking extra magnesium.
healthcanal.com
What Foods Help Repair Kidneys? Foods To Eat & Avoid 2022
Kidney disease is on the rise[1], with chronic kidney disease diagnosed in more than 15% of Americans. That 15% is predicted to rise because of our unhealthy “Western” diet and lifestyle. So, what foods help repair kidneys?. You can repair kidneys naturally by changing your diet. Read on...
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat When You Have Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease is characterized by the presence of abnormal amounts of fat in the liver, which is called steatosis. If you have fat in your liver but no other damage, you are thought to have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). If left untreated, inflammation and liver cell damage can occur, causing a disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH is associated with cirrhosis, end-stage liver disease, and liver transplantation, and is often associated with cardiovascular-related diseases.
Medical News Today
Can turmeric lower cholesterol?
Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
The CDC Warns Against Listeria Outbreak Found In Deli Meat
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testing done between April 2021 and Sep 2022 showed that 16 people from six different states became sick due to a preventable bacteria outbreak. At least 13 of these people were hospitalized, with one death and one pregnancy loss also reported. As alarming as these statistics may be, the CDC believes the extent of the outbreak is likely even more significant than what has been recorded due to those with less severe cases not being reported.
Can Physical Therapy Fix A Torn Rotator Cuff?
Made up of four muscles, your rotator cuff tendons are what hold your arm securely into your shoulder blade, reports OrthoInfo. Facilitating your arm's range of motion, we can thank our rotator cuff for our ability to lift and swing our arms up and around freely. However, nearly 2 million Americans experience a rotator cuff tear annually.
cohaitungchi.com
What You Need to Know About Cholesterol When You Have Hypothyroidism
Thyroid problems can have a ripple effect throughout your body, including your cardiovascular system. In particular, people with hypothyroidism may have high levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease. Here’s what you need to know about this potential danger. What Is...
Healthline
Can People with Diabetes Eat Candy?
Eating candy can be a controversial topic for people with diabetes. Misconceptions about sugar and candy being off-limits for people with diabetes can be found in the public mindset, in media and entertainment, and within the medical community itself. With the Halloween season upon us, both kids and adults with...
Medical News Today
Is ashwagandha good for the thyroid?
The thyroid is an important gland that produces many hormones. Changes in hormone production can result in many different symptoms. While more research is necessary, evidence suggests that ashwagandha could help with an underactive thyroid. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland present in the front of the neck. It...
cohaitungchi.com
The best diet for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis
Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder specifically targeting and causing inflammation of the thyroid gland. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is also called chronic autoimmune thyroiditis. Hashimoto’s is characterized by gradual thyroid failure, due to infiltration of white blood cells and autoimmune-mediated destruction of the thyroid gland. When enough of the normal thyroid gland is affected, the amount of thyroid hormone may be insufficient. If that sounds like hypothyroidism, it is. Hashimoto’s disease is the leading cause of hypothyroidism in the United States, affecting 10% of the population. But because of its autoimmune component, understanding and treating Hashimoto’s is more complicated than simply balancing your thyroid hormones. When your immune system sees your own thyroid as a threat, a multi-pronged treatment approach is best.
9 foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation in your body
Avoiding inflammatory foods can help reduce your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.
cohaitungchi.com
Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
The Best Foods for Healthier Lungs, from Pulmonology Doctors and a Dietitian
Plus, the foods you should avoid to keep your lungs healthy and help reduce your risk of respiratory disease. It goes without saying that our lungs play an essential role in our health—after all, they help us breathe. But lung function decreases with age…so, especially in an era when respiratory viruses have us on higher alert, how can you optimize your lung health?
Can Coffee Cause Heartburn? Here's the Truth About What Your Morning Cup of Joe Is Really Doing to Your Stomach
The National Coffee Association has found that Americans are drinking more coffee than ever, with the average coffee drinker having at least three cups per day. If you’re a regular coffee drinker who also experiences some discomfort in your chest after a cup or two, it may not be from the energy jolt caffeine provides (though the caffeine may still be to blame). That begs the question: Can coffee cause heartburn?
Exercise To Help Stretch And Relieve Forearm Pain
We can experience pain in our forearms from a number of everyday tasks. Luckily, a few exercises should help stretch and ease some of the pain.
Red Spots Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Red spots on your skin can be caused by a host of issues. Here, we've outlined many causes, symptoms and treatments.
cohaitungchi.com
Health Benefits Of Turmeric and Curcumin For Thyroid
How to take turmeric and curcumin for thyroid health. Food, herbs, and spices are some of the earliest forms of medicine used in human history. These natural substances have powerful effects on the human body. Indeed, many of the natural remedies used by ancient civilizations are just as beneficial in treating modern ailments faced by humans today. Despite significant pharmacology advancements, nature often supplies some of the most potent remedies with the least amount of harm.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Diet for Hypothyroidism: Foods to Eat, Foods to Avoid
There are a variety of vitamins which might be important to the well being of the thyroid. Plus, individuals with hypothyroidism usually tend to develop sure nutrient deficiencies in comparison with the final inhabitants. Iodine is an important mineral that's wanted to make thyroid hormones and a deficiency on this...
Health Digest
New York, NY
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0