Los Angeles, CA

Women Turned Away From Los Angeles Bar Due To Body Size

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Models and social media influencers Ella Halikas and Alexa Jay were trying to enjoy a night out in Hollywood with friends when they were turned away from The Highlight Room due to their body size. According to KTLA , the bouncer let all of their friends into the bar and denied Halikas and Jay entry. Halikas posted a tell-all video on TikTok where the two detailed the situation to followers.

"He looks me head to toe, takes his time, up and down, and goes, 'Not tonight,'" Jay explained in the video. "That's when I knew exactly what was going on and I said, 'It's happening.'" The duo mentioned that this is not the first time that they have been denied entry into a Los Angeles club.

sharing our story to be the voice of so many others that experience this. we’re here to make a change. @flexylexxxy

“It was so dehumanizing,” Jay stated. “It was like we were being looked through. If you experienced any type of discrimination like this, you know exactly how horrible and disgusting it feels and we are no longer letting this fly.”

The video has since gone viral, receiving over one million views on TikTok. Many people have reached out to Halikas and Jay in the comment section citing similar experiences, and thanking them for promoting positive change.

