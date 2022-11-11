ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Brett Eldredge Reveals Who He Tests Out New Music On In Sweet New Video

By Taylor Linzinmeir
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgNX3_0j7TtieU00
Photo: Getty Images

Brett Eldredge recently shared a video revealing who he tests out new songs on. The person might surprise you.

The "Songs About You" singer posted the cute clip on his Instagram account . In the video, Eldredge can be seen sitting on a bed in front of a huge window, which showcases a beautiful view of the ocean behind him. The singer's baby nephew sits at attention in front of him.

"Testing out new songs on my nephew, I think he approves:)," Eldredge writes in the caption —And we have to agree. His nephew appears absolutely mesmerized by the soothing sound of his uncle's voice and the skillful plucking of an acoustic guitar.

"Whataya think of 'You'll Be Mine?'" he adds.

Unfortunately, Eldredge did not share when the new track is set to officially arrive. Hopefully, with the apparent all-clear from his baby nephew, the song will come sooner rather than later.

It's been almost six months since fans have received new music from the country star. Eldredge's seventh studio album, Songs About You , dropped on June 17.

In the meantime, Eldredge —otherwise known as "Mr. Christmas" during the holiday season— has promised " an unforgettable night of Christmas classics " during his "GLOW Live" tour. The run is set to begin on November 25 with his first-ever residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Miranda Lambert Spotlights The Woman Who's 'Never Gonna Be Jolene'

One of the most well-known characters on Miranda Lambert’s latest album got her moment in the spotlight at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). Lambert, busting out a tambourine and rocking stunning black fringe and bell bottoms, delivered a bold performance of “Geraldene” during the awards show, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy