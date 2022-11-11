Recalled Finn Russell starts for Scotland against All Blacks

Speak of the devil.

Finn Russell has overshadowed Scotland’s underwhelming autumn rugby campaign without even playing a minute yet.

That changes on Sunday after he was parachuted into the team as the starting flyhalf against New Zealand at sold-out Murrayfield.

Coach Gregor Townsend appears to have eaten humble pie. Russell appears to be vindicated. But the crux of the issue, a sketchy relationship that turned frosty, has benefited neither key figure and Scotland has suffered.

Townsend gave Russell his professional debut in 2013 and together they led Glasgow club to its maiden Pro12 title in 2015.

Russell very quickly established himself to be Scotland’s flyhalf at the last two World Cups — he started his first 49 tests — and play on the last two British and Irish Lions tours.

But the nature of his and Townsend’s relationship was revealed after the epic 38-38 draw with England in the 2019 Six Nations, when the playmaker rebelled against Townsend’s my-way-or-the-highway authority.

Russell tarnished his reputation on the eve of the 2020 Six Nations when he left the team hotel against teammates’ wishes, went home, and missed training the next morning. His suspension and the pandemic meant he didn’t play for Scotland until nine months later.

His and other senior players’ depressing form and energy in the Six Nations this year contributed to Scotland’s regressing two-win finish. Russell breached team protocols again when he was among six players who left their hotel to visit a bar in Edinburgh, risking exposure to COVID-19, between the last games.

Russell was dropped to the reserves, “rested” from the summer tour of Argentina, and left out of the autumn squad on “form and consistency.” After his omission, he began starring for his Racing 92 club in Paris.

Townsend has been grooming converted fullback-wing Blair Kinghorn to replace Russell, and Kinghorn played well in the first autumn test against Australia. But his every move was going to be compared to Russell and he missed a last-gasp penalty to win the match.

Adam Hastings, Russell’s usual backup, was given a go against Fiji last weekend and was playing well, too, until a head knock and injured knee. Kinghorn oversaw the comeback and win but Russell was recalled to start this weekend because, Townsend said, they face the All Blacks.

The New Zealanders have given Scotland 117 years of hurt without defeat.

“For a game at this level, experience counts for a lot and Finn certainly brings that,” Townsend said. “The cohesion he has with Ali Price is important, too, so we feel those are really strong factors for us this week.

“Since he’s come in he’s been very professional. He’s trained well, he’s led the attack very well. Finn’s been excellent.”

Teammates say Russell has been his usual chilled self in camp. “But when it comes to training,” center Chris Harris said, “he’s on it and makes things happen.”

New Zealand changed its own flyalf, resting Richie Mo’unga after the 55-23 win over Wales to give Beauden Barrett time in his old position. Barrett broke Scottish hearts in the last encounter in 2017 with a late try-saving tackle on Stuart Hogg.

Barrett will reunite with Blues scrumhalf Finlay Christie, who was born in Peebles, less than an hour’s drive south of Edinburgh. Christie moved to New Zealand when he was 7 and turned down a feeler from Scotland during the pandemic.

“It has been on my bucket list for a wee while to play at Murrayfield,” Christie said. “It will be pretty cool.”

Lineups:

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (captain), Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane.

