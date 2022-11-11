Public ‘visioning session’ for 17th Street corridor is Nov. 16

Midtown Alliance is conducting a study of 17th Street between the Peachtree Street intersection and Market Street intersection in Atlantic Station, including the 17th Street Bridge.

The session will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m .at Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree St.

The 17th Street Corridor Enhancements study will assess all existing and possible modes along the corridor, including the bus-only lanes, pedestrian accommodations, micromobility, and vehicular needs.

Another component will be creating a high-quality east/west bicycle connection in the north end of the Midtown district.



The goals for the Project include:

Upgrading and extending the existing bicycle infrastructure to seamlessly connect to existing and future bicycle facilities and to provide a safer and more comfortable riding experience.

Optimizing and improving the transit infrastructure to encourage greater use of transit while balancing the needs of other modes along the corridor.

Improving the safety of the corridor for all users.

Creating a more attractive, inviting, and “green” corridor.

The Study will develop a preferred bike lane facility; propose design features that will enhance the safety and visibility of micromobility users and facilitate slower vehicular travel speeds; assess the needs of transit users along the corridor and implement appropriate transit infrastructure, and identify pedestrian improvements for implementation.

