Atlanta, GA

Public ‘visioning session’ for 17th Street corridor is Nov. 16

By Collin Kelley
 4 days ago
Midtown Alliance is conducting a study of 17th Street between the Peachtree Street intersection and Market Street intersection in Atlantic Station, including the 17th Street Bridge.

The session will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m .at Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree St.

The 17th Street Corridor Enhancements study will assess all existing and possible modes along the corridor, including the bus-only lanes, pedestrian accommodations, micromobility, and vehicular needs.

Another component will be creating a high-quality east/west bicycle connection in the north end of the Midtown district.

The goals for the Project include:

  • Upgrading and extending the existing bicycle infrastructure to seamlessly connect to existing and future bicycle facilities and to provide a safer and more comfortable riding experience.
  • Optimizing and improving the transit infrastructure to encourage greater use of transit while balancing the needs of other modes along the corridor.
  • Improving the safety of the corridor for all users.
  • Creating a more attractive, inviting, and “green” corridor.

The Study will develop a preferred bike lane facility; propose design features that will enhance the safety and visibility of micromobility users and facilitate slower vehicular travel speeds; assess the needs of transit users along the corridor and implement appropriate transit infrastructure, and identify pedestrian improvements for implementation.

