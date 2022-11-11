Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
Stocks could rally 20% before the end of the year on a Republican victory in Congress and a cooler October inflation report, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could see a major rally by year-end on a Republican victory in Congress and cooler inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He pointed to expectations of lower inflationary spending if Republicans took the majority in Congress. If midterm results are met with a cooler October inflation report, that could spark...
Is Joe Biden to Blame for the Diesel Shortage?
Republican lawmakers are saying the White House is to blame for low diesel inventories. But is it Biden's fault?
Liz Cheney for House Speaker? Internet Divided Over Latest Suggestion
Although the Wyoming Republican lost her primary and was not reelected, the House speaker does not have to be an elected member.
Inflation falls to 7.7% in October in sign price pressures are easing
Annual inflation slowed to 7.7% in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, a sign that the price pressures that have wracked the economy over the past year may be starting to ease.
Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024
LOCKWOOD, Mont. (AP) — Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024. That sets...
thenewscrypto.com
U.S Consumer Price Index (CPI) Falls to 7.7% in October
Economists polled by Bloomberg News had predicted a result of 7.9%. Within minutes of the data’s release, Bitcoin’s price rose 7.6%, pushing it past $17,000. Inflationary pressures and forecasts of extended macroeconomic uncertainty have characterized the previous several months. Most central banks across the globe have announced interest rate increases in response to growing inflation data. In reality, consumers have paid a heavy price for governments’ hawkish posture.
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
Inflation Drops Sharply in Another Win for Joe Biden, Democrats
Some economists were cautiously optimistic that the White House's predictions of a transitory period of inflation were turning out to be true.
Americans' pandemic savings will make it much tougher for the Fed to cool inflation, Wells Fargo says
US households have around $1.2 trillion in pandemic savings, according to Wells Fargo. But that could be bad for the Federal Reserve's inflation battle, the bank warned. Companies will keep hiking prices as long as Americans have savings to dip into, strategists said. Americans still have a pile of pandemic...
Washington Examiner
High oil and gas prices bring record revenues to Texas and New Mexico
State budgets are sharing in the oil and gas industry's healthy profits, collecting immense and, in some cases, record revenues on production. Tax data from energy-producing states show the same commodity market boom that's driven the energy sector's profits to new heights since the war in Ukraine began is also leaving states flush with cash.
CNET
October's Inflation Rate Slows a Little, Though Food and Gas Prices Remain High
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After months of rapidly rising prices, inflation cooled in October more than experts anticipated, according to the latest government inflation data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Food, energy, shelter prices rise, but inflation showing signs of slowing
Although there are signs that the Federal Reserve’s interest rates are starting to slow inflation, the price of many necessities continues to jump.
U.S. consumer inflation eased to 7.7 percent over past 12 months
Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier and 0.4 percent from September,...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
thecentersquare.com
Inflation continues to rise, data shows
(The Center Square) – Newly released federal pricing data shows inflation has risen 7.7% in the last 12 months. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices rose 0.4% in the month of October. “The index for shelter contributed over half of the monthly all items increase,...
Inflation fell to 7.7 percent annual increase in October
Consumer prices rose at slower rates in October, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department. The annual inflation rate fell to 7.7 percent in October from 8.2 percent in September, according to the consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched inflation gauge. Economists expected the annual inflation rate to fall to 7.9 percent, according to consensus projections.
Dow gains 1,200 points and Nasdaq surges 7% in blistering rally following October CPI report
US stocks soared as much as 7% on Thursday after a cool CPI report sparked hopes of a Fed pivot. US inflation was up 7.7% year-over-year in October, below the average economist estimates of 7.9%. The 10-year US Treasury yield plunged 31 basis points and the US dollar Index fell...
invezz.com
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast as U.S. inflation cooled down in October
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 5.9%, the Dow added 4.25%, and the Nasdaq gained 8.1%. The U.S. reported that the Consumer Price Index rose by less than anticipated in October. Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced last week as better-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes.
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says 'true' US inflation may have cooled to below 4% - and points to falling rental prices and slowing wage growth as proof
The rampant inflation that has roiled the US economy this year may be fading, Paul Krugman said. The Nobel Prize-winning economist pointed to a cooling rental market and slowing wage growth. Underlying inflation may have dropped as low as 3%, Krugman said. Sliding rental prices and slowing wage growth suggest...
Comments / 5