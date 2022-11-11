ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

thenewscrypto.com

U.S Consumer Price Index (CPI) Falls to 7.7% in October

Economists polled by Bloomberg News had predicted a result of 7.9%. Within minutes of the data’s release, Bitcoin’s price rose 7.6%, pushing it past $17,000. Inflationary pressures and forecasts of extended macroeconomic uncertainty have characterized the previous several months. Most central banks across the globe have announced interest rate increases in response to growing inflation data. In reality, consumers have paid a heavy price for governments’ hawkish posture.
Washington Examiner

High oil and gas prices bring record revenues to Texas and New Mexico

State budgets are sharing in the oil and gas industry's healthy profits, collecting immense and, in some cases, record revenues on production. Tax data from energy-producing states show the same commodity market boom that's driven the energy sector's profits to new heights since the war in Ukraine began is also leaving states flush with cash.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

October's Inflation Rate Slows a Little, Though Food and Gas Prices Remain High

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After months of rapidly rising prices, inflation cooled in October more than experts anticipated, according to the latest government inflation data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
thecentersquare.com

Inflation continues to rise, data shows

(The Center Square) – Newly released federal pricing data shows inflation has risen 7.7% in the last 12 months. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices rose 0.4% in the month of October. “The index for shelter contributed over half of the monthly all items increase,...
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

Inflation fell to 7.7 percent annual increase in October

Consumer prices rose at slower rates in October, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department. The annual inflation rate fell to 7.7 percent in October from 8.2 percent in September, according to the consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched inflation gauge. Economists expected the annual inflation rate to fall to 7.9 percent, according to consensus projections.
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast as U.S. inflation cooled down in October

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 5.9%, the Dow added 4.25%, and the Nasdaq gained 8.1%. The U.S. reported that the Consumer Price Index rose by less than anticipated in October. Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced last week as better-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes.

