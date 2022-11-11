Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Rates New Jersey Pizza Best In America, Favorite Places Revealed
It's a huge honor, as well as an accurate statement, that New Jersey has the best pizza in America. We’ve lived under the shadow of the proverbial “New York pizza” our whole lives, but now we're finally getting our due. When Food & Wine Magazine declared that our State has the best pizza, an epic "pizza trail" was born and you need to hit it.
The Stupid/Accurate Reason This Attraction Was Named NJ’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Tourist traps. Every state has them, including New Jersey. You know, those places that are built for the sole purpose of getting people from out of town to part ways with their hard-earned money as they spend their hard-earned money just being out of town. Those places where if you...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
This Is The Best Sandwich In New Jersey, According To Experts
Regardless of what you call them; subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders, gyros, or sandwiches, there's no doubt that the best are from New Jersey. Personally, I say hoagie but I know a few people who will die on the 'sub' hill. Either way, it's hard to go too far without running...
Make Plans To Visit The Best Expensive Restaurant In New Jersey
We have all kinds of restaurants in New Jersey. From family style to fancy, there is no doubt the Garden State has it all. And when it comes to expensive restaurants, our best is one of the best in the whole country. Expensive is an interesting word when it comes...
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country
New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Best Small Towns In America
There is a small town right here in New Jersey that has recently been honored as one of the best small towns in the entire nation, and it's not necessarily one of the first Garden State towns that might come to mind. There are dozens of amazing small towns dotting...
Stunning, legendary hotel named the most historic in NJ
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 Anchor Benefit
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
All 36 New Jersey restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
Since 2007, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has criss-crossed the country countless times to discover locally-known restaurants through his show, “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”. Many times, Fieri’s “flavortown” stops have included some New Jersey favorites, from all corners of the state. Among the 419 episodes filmed, we counted 36 Garden State restaurants that have been featured.
3 NJ Italian restaurants you shouldn’t miss in 2023
It has been an amazing culinary year in New Jersey. We have had some great restaurants to choose from all over the state, and as we prepare for an even better year in 2023, we offer you the three New Jersey Italian restaurants you can't miss in the upcoming year.
New Jersey, We Need A Win! Most Commonly Drawn Numbers For The Powerball Jackpot
The Powerball has been top of mind for everyone. That record setting jackpot had my family and I talking. We made it a game. Let's say you win the jackpot, all of the taxes are taken out, the legal process is complete and the money is now in your account and at your disposal. What is your first major purchase going to be?
This New Jersey Restaurant Ranked in America’s Best Restaurants of 2022
As 2022 starts to wind down we are beginning to see the "best of" lists become popular. This article will focus on the "best" restaurants in America for 2022. The eateries stood out as great places to dine and the list included restaurants from all over the country. According to...
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in
Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Is your hospital considered one of the safest in New Jersey?
An updated review of multiple measures of safety has been completed and most New Jersey hospitals got either an “A” or “B” but several received a grade of “C” and a few got a “D”. There were no hospitals that got an "F."
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0