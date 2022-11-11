ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 31

be kind
2d ago

Over twenty years ago there were coyotes that roamed in a cemetery near where I used to live in JC . So not surprised that the numbers have increased . Just make sure to keep ur dogs near you at all times !

Reply
2
Gerrie Lanzara Hoffman
2d ago

I have foxes all over my property!!!!! but when the deer are around the foxes hide in the yard next to me. everybody's property has woods in our backyards

Reply
2
David Stout
2d ago

Well stop building every where and taking there land away

Reply(2)
12
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey town named among 6 most underrated In America

New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most

This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
New Jersey 101.5

Do we live long in NJ? How we rank nationally might surprise you

It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is a very stressful state. There are multiple factors that contribute to this. Most notably, our very high taxes. In fact, stressing about money is one of the biggest issues most of us have in common here in The Garden State. But even when financial stability isn't a problem, it's still hard not to allow the stress of ever-growing taxes to affect us when it comes to living in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Dangerous! This is the deadliest stretch of road in NJ

A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey poised to reinstate black bear hunt

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is poised to reinstate the controversial black bear hunt. Murphy says it would be a regulated hunt to control the bear population in the state. He says a recent increase in black bears puts communities, families and property at risk. Bear sightings are up 237% this year, like an aggressive encounter in Passaic County back in May. State officials say there have been dozens of aggressive encounters with people. There is plenty of opposition to the governor's plan to resume hunting. "The public is going to raise up and make it clear to the governor that he has to do the right thing, and I believe he will," said one opponent said. The proposal will be considered during a New Jersey Fish and Game Council meeting Tuesday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy