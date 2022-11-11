ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

NBC Chicago

Josh Bell, Cody Belliger and Other Cubs Buzz From GM Meetings

LAS VEGAS — The bustle, the buzz, the bells, the beeps, the spinning and dinging all day and through the night. “It definitely felt like the winter meetings,” Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said Thursday as he and the Cubs wrapped up four days of whatcha-got, whatcha-want chatter at the annual GM Meetings.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
Yardbarker

Cubs Continue Roster Moves as Free Agency Looms

It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason. However, before the hot stove truly heats up, the Cubs need to set their official 40-man roster. Earlier this week, the Cubs flexed their 40-man roster down to 36. That said, the Cubs announced two additional moves on Friday. Jared Young and Esteban Quiroz both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 landing spots for former Houston Astros GM James Click

It has been a very odd week for former Houston Astros general manager James Click. Back on November 5, he was on top of the baseball universe, the general manager of a World Series winning team. Then, just a few days later, Click was let go by the Astros after he and ownership could not agree on a new contract. He, understandably, was not interested in a one year deal while the Astros did not want to make a long term commitment.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes infuriated by frightening Juju Smith-Schuster hit

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The Lakers dream of trading for Bojan Bogdanovic

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a 3-11 start, which is not completely surprising given their young roster and injury issues to start the season. It’s likely to get far worse for the Pistons before it gets better, as they are now hitting the toughest part of their ridiculous schedule that has already included four back-to-backs in 14 games and now they will be without Cade Cunningham for several of them.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners 2022-2023 Offseason To-Do List: Part 1 – Free Agents

How do the Seattle Mariners build off their successful 2022 season? One place to look for answers is a loaded crop of free agents. 2022 was an amazing season for the Seattle Mariners. They FINALLY ended the longest playoff drought in North American sports. The M’s weren’t happy to just...
SEATTLE, WA
