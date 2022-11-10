MHS mascot still up to USD 383 after state board calls for eliminating Native brands

Buy Now Manhattan High School West Campus is shown in this Aug. 12 photo. Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Manhattan-Ogden school district hasn’t made any decisions about the future of Manhattan High School’s Indian mascot after the state board of education called for eliminating Native American mascots. But the state recommendation will trigger another round of local discussion, the USD 383 school board president said Friday.

The Kansas Board of Education on Thursday endorsed a plan to remove Native American mascots from public schools in the state within the next three to five years. That recommendation originally came from the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education, chaired by Kansas State University assistant professor of educational leadership Alex Red Corn.