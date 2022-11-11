Read full article on original website
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
Tavares scores 400th NHL goal, Maple Leafs defeat Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- John Tavares scored his 400th NHL goal and had an assist, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. "Just a big win," Tavares said. "Just that more meaningful when you do it on a night where we get two points and the group plays well, everyone contributes. Get a big win for [goalie Matt Murray]. A good feeling tonight on the plane. Then when we get back home, kind of push it aside, regroup and get ready for Thursday (against the New Jersey Devils)."
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS
FLAMES (6-6-2) vs. KINGS (10-6-1) 6:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (16) Goals - Gabriel Vilardi (10)
Killorn scores in OT, Lightning recover to defeat Stars
TAMPA -- Alex Killorn scored at 3:43 of overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning recovered for a 5-4 win against the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Killorn, who had three points, scored from the slot after a pass by Steven Stamkos for his 500th NHL assist. "Big goal...
Toews rebound season helping Blackhawks to surprising start
CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews is looking more like himself these days. The Chicago Blackhawks captain leads the team with seven goals, is playing good minutes and winning face-offs at a near NHL-best clip. Is he playing his best hockey right now?. "No," Toews said with a smile. That aside, the...
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
NJD@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Devils on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Upon arriving at the rink, the players were met by the team's unofficial official mascot of Reverse Retro games, METAL!. He greeted some of them shortly before they made their way...
RECAP: Berggren scores first NHL goal in Red Wings' 3-2 OT loss to Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jonatan Berggren scored his first career NHL goal, but the Red Wings fell, 3-2, in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at Honda Center. Berggren opened the scoring on the power play at 7:12 in the first period, giving the Red Wings an early 1-0 advantage.
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings begin a four-game divisional road trip in Calgary. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Flames: 6 - 6 - 2...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
Don't Fear the Reaper: Stu Grimson Reflects on Time in Nashville
Former Predators Winger, Broadcaster Discusses His Career on Latest Predators Official Podcast Episode. Athlete. Attorney. Analyst. Author. Animated. All these characteristics describe Stu "The Grim Reaper" Grimson and the many different aspects of his life, and on Episode 180 of the Predators Official Podcast, the former Nashville Predators player and broadcaster spoke about each in depth.
Jonathan Drouin out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens announced on Tuesday night that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. Drouin suffered the injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on November 5. The 27-year-old Sainte-Agathe, QC native has four assists in 12 games this season. NJD@MTL: Game recap.
Strome, Ducks top Red Wings in OT to end three-game skid
ANAHEIM -- Ryan Strome scored with 50 seconds left in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Honda Center on Tuesday. Mason McTavish and John Klingberg scored, and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks (5-10-1), who ended a three-game losing streak but remain the only NHL team without a win in regulation.
Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz
Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
Final Buzzer: Kraken Drop OT Heartbreaker
Winnipeg scores late, very late, to send the game to overtime and a 3-2 loss on a night when Kraken goalie Martin Jones deserved better. Seattle earns one standings point. On a night with puck luck in short supply for the Kraken, Winnipeg backup goalie David Rittich won the goalie duel over the stellar-yet-again, Martin Jones, in a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker for Kraken players and faithful alike.
The Backcheck: Bolts ride fast start to win over Caps
After dropping Friday night's game to the Capitals in Washington, D.C., the Tampa Bay Lightning got a chance at immediate revenge and capitalized with an emphatic 6-3 win on Sunday night. The Bolts came out with a purpose and delivered the best period of the regular season with four goals...
Hughes powers Devils past Canadiens for 10th straight win
Jack Hughes scored twice and earned an assist, Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 of 26 in net, helping the Devils extend the win streak to 10 games. Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and an assist, and Dawson Mercer had two assists for New Jersey (13-3-0), which hasn't lost since Oct. 24.
Recap: Klingberg, Strome Guide Ducks to Comeback 3-2 OT Win over Detroit
John Klingberg tied the game with 46.2 seconds left in regulation and Ryan Strome buried the overtime winner, giving the Ducks a 3-2 comeback victory over the Detroit Red Wings tonight at Honda Center. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the win, Anaheim improved to 5-10-1 on...
