ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Mbappe 28, Messi 0 and Napoli's record 13: Stats

Another superb weekend of football action before the leagues stop for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Arsenal have increased their lead on top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Wolves. Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Brentford while Chelsea also endured a loss against Newcastle. Other top four contenders -- Tottenham (vs Leeds), Manchester United (vs Fulham) and Liverpool (vs Southampton) secured important wins going into the break.
ESPN

Qatar bite back at fake World Cup fans claims: 'Disappointing and unsurprising'

The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee (SC) has hit back at accusations there are paid, fake football fans at the World Cup, after videos posted online were met with scepticism as to their authenticity. The SC claimed "numerous journalists and commentators on social media" suggested clips of fans celebrating in Qatar...

Comments / 0

Community Policy