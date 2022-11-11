Read full article on original website
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Here’s a look at Giants’ playoff picture after beating inept Houston Texans
If the Giants think they’re a playoff team, they need to need to act like it. Playoff teams take care of business against inept opponents, especially at home and when coming off a bye week. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants did all of that...
Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Texans 24-16 for 7-2 start
Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and the surprising New York Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
What we learned from Giants' 24-16 win over Texans
The New York Giants improved to 7-2 on the season with a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are a few things we learned in Week 10. Dexter Lawrence is something special. The 17th overall selection in the...
Giants news, 11/12: Golladay, Barkley, Odell, Bellinger, more headlines
BBV's Ed Valentine looks into his crystal ball on what to expect for the second half of the season, including if the Giants will make the playoffs, two wide receivers who will impact the offense in the second half, a linemen who will make the Pro Bowl and why the Giants will have the 72 Dolphins popping champagne bottles once again.
Cooks vs Golladay
This Sunday will be interesting if Cooks and Golladay both return to the game. Reports have said both players were frustrated by their teams early on. Cooks obviously disappointed that he wasn’t traded away. Golladay, of course could just be in such bad shape his career may very well be over.
Giants news, 11/14: Barkley on contract talks, Jones’ near-perfect game, more headlines
The Giants just keep digging deeper ... and deeper ... and deeper into their bench and into the depths of the NFL for players, and they keep finding guys who contribute to winning efforts. Tight end Lawrence Cager, signed to the practice squad less than a month ago, had his...
Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is ready for the team to have Deshaun Watson on the field. He notes their is business to handle prior to that.
Big Blue View mailbag: Salary cap, 2022 draft, Wan’Dale Robinson, more
As your New York Giants return to action this weekend against the Houston Texans, let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and answer some questions. CTscan asks: Hi Ed, so I was reading something today about the Giants cap room for next year. I guess it’s estimated to be around $55 million now plus another $15 million or so if we cut Golladay and then some more for Shepard.
Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week
The next time the Cleveland Browns take the practice field, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be under center. Beginning on Monday, Watson will be permitted to rejoin his teammates after serving a lengthy suspension as part of his settlement with the NFL. The veteran quarterback had been facing allegations of sexual misconduct by roughly two dozen women during his time with the Houston Texans.
Will NY Jets RB Breece Hall return to previous form after ACL tear?
The Jets’ back was the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year prior to his season-ending injury. The New York Jets are winning despite having lost one of their best players for the season. Unfortunately, during the Jets’ Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos, Breece Hall became the...
NFL Odds: Texans vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Houston Texans will travel to take on the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Giants prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston...
2022 Giants Roster Tracker: Matt Peart Activated from PUP
Follow this post for the latest Giants roster transactions and news.
Giants just fully ruined Yankees’ chances with key free agent
Baseball fans knew the San Francisco Giants had money to spend, but nobody thought they’d be throwing it around like it’s nothing! Colossal contracts for guys like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers speedster Trea Turner would make sense. Even an over-the-top commitment to Jacob deGrom is something fans could’ve seen coming.
New York Giants Mailbag: Odell, the Defense, and More
Let's jump into this week's mailbag.
New York Giants Hold 7-3 Halftime Lead Over Texans
The Giants hold the halftime lead, but they also made mistakes that likely resulted in points being left off the board.
Texans vs. Giants Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. The Texans and Giants will be on the field together on Sunday but in football terms, they're in very different places. The Texans are struggling under first-year head coach Lovie Smith, especially on defense.
Giants vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
We are in the middle of November, and for the first time in several years the New York Giants are playing truly meaningful football this late in a season. Don’t miss the action Sunday as the Giants host the Houston Texans. Below, everything you need to watch, stream, listen to, and wager on the game.
