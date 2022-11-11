ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’

Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/12: Golladay, Barkley, Odell, Bellinger, more headlines

BBV's Ed Valentine looks into his crystal ball on what to expect for the second half of the season, including if the Giants will make the playoffs, two wide receivers who will impact the offense in the second half, a linemen who will make the Pro Bowl and why the Giants will have the 72 Dolphins popping champagne bottles once again.
Big Blue View

Cooks vs Golladay

This Sunday will be interesting if Cooks and Golladay both return to the game. Reports have said both players were frustrated by their teams early on. Cooks obviously disappointed that he wasn’t traded away. Golladay, of course could just be in such bad shape his career may very well be over.
Big Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: Salary cap, 2022 draft, Wan’Dale Robinson, more

As your New York Giants return to action this weekend against the Houston Texans, let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and answer some questions. CTscan asks: Hi Ed, so I was reading something today about the Giants cap room for next year. I guess it’s estimated to be around $55 million now plus another $15 million or so if we cut Golladay and then some more for Shepard.
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week

The next time the Cleveland Browns take the practice field, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be under center. Beginning on Monday, Watson will be permitted to rejoin his teammates after serving a lengthy suspension as part of his settlement with the NFL. The veteran quarterback had been facing allegations of sexual misconduct by roughly two dozen women during his time with the Houston Texans.
FanSided

Giants just fully ruined Yankees’ chances with key free agent

Baseball fans knew the San Francisco Giants had money to spend, but nobody thought they’d be throwing it around like it’s nothing! Colossal contracts for guys like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers speedster Trea Turner would make sense. Even an over-the-top commitment to Jacob deGrom is something fans could’ve seen coming.
TexansDaily

Texans vs. Giants Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. The Texans and Giants will be on the field together on Sunday but in football terms, they're in very different places. The Texans are struggling under first-year head coach Lovie Smith, especially on defense.
