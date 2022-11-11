Kissimmee Osceola, DeLand to clash in big Class 4S battle

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole is finally gone, which means the DeLand Bulldogs and Kissimmee Osceola will be ready to storm the field on Friday night.

In Greater Orlando Metro’s lone playoff game of the night, DeLand (6-4) visits Osceola (7-3) for a Class 4S (Suburban) quarterfinal game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

The game pits two district champions in what should be a humdinger. Both schools bring potent offenses and stingy defenses to the field.

Osceola, a perennial playoff power that finished as state runner-up two years ago, has won five straight after a slow start. But the Kowboys have played one of the toughest schedules in the state, playing and losing to Sanford Seminole, Lakeland and Jones – all in the first half of the season.

Since then, Osceola has been on a roll, winning the District 10 title along the way.

DeLand, meanwhile, has won three of its last four games under Rick Darlington, a former Apopka head coach who won multiple state titles. The Bulldogs and their single-wing offense won the District 9 championship.

“For us, it will come down to being disciplined on defense, and offensively, limiting turnovers and finishing drives,” said Osceola coach Eric Pinellas. “Coach Darlington will have his team prepared, so we must match their intensity.”

The Kowboys have talent all over the field. Offensively, they are led by Taevion Swint, one of the top sophomores in the state. A superb athlete with explosive speed, he has hurt opponents in the rushing game and on special teams.

Swint has rushed for an impressive 1,161 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averages more than 35 yards in kickoff returns.

Also, for Osceola, quarterback David Boggs has passed for 980 yards and 11 TDs; and wide receiver TJ Massey has 559 yards receiving and six TDs.

Defensively for the Kowboys, sophomore linebacker Robert Lee has enjoyed a stellar season with 64 tackles; senior lineman John Walker, a UCF commit, 60 stops and nine sacks; Derrick Leblanc, 10 sacks; and Jayden Bradford, four interceptions.

DeLand counters with one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state in junior TJ Moore, who has passed for 1,047 yards and 11 TDs, and rushed for 1,151 yards.

Also for the Bulldogs, junior Javon Ross has rushed for 815 yards and caught 21 passes for 374 yards.

Defensively, DeLand is led by Jayden Lewis, who has 89 tackles, and Jaycee Kane, 85 stops.

“I’m very confident in the game plan (Friday),” said massive DeLand offensive lineman Steven Mosley (6-foot-4, 290 pounds). “If we have a good night on offense, it will carry over into the other phases of the game. Defense and special teams are a big part of what we do. If we play tough and confident, we will win.

“Our coaches have been dialing in on a great plan during the last week,” Mosley said. “But, we are dialed in on all phases. All we got to do is go out and play

and execute.”

The winner of Friday’s game will play either Stuart Martin County or Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast in the regional semifinals on Nov. 18.