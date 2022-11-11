Read full article on original website
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues stepped up to the challenge in a Saturday night battle in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights had won nine straight games and possessed the NHL's best record before the Blues came to town. St. Louis showed perserverance and teamwork when they rallied from a 2-1...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise his team's progress in five-game segments. Fifteen games into the year those segments are trending up. In the last five games, the Kraken are 4-1. The next segment covers the remaining four games of the current homestand and a Thanksgiving Friday showdown in Vegas.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Suffering their first regulation loss of the season on home ice, the Florida Panthers put forth a strong effort in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Winners in three of their last five games, the Panthers now sit at 8-6-1.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks
TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
NHL
With Sights Set on Nine Straight Wins, Devils Host Coyotes | PREVIEW
The Devils wrap up a three-game homestand when the Coyotes arrive in town. The Devils are looking to extend their win streak to nine games when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. The club squeaked out an overtime victory against the Senators on Tuesday to keep their streak alive.
NHL
Bolts Double Up Caps, 6-3
As good as the Capitals were in their 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night in Washington, they were every bit as bad and then some in Sunday's rematch in Tampa, particularly in the first period. The Caps dug themselves an early four-goal ditch on Sunday against the Bolts, giving up four goals and making a goaltending change before they were able to record their first shot on net of the game, and ultimately absorbing a 6-3 setback.
NHL
Time for a reset: Stars look to fix uncharacteristic mistakes Sunday
The Stars have lost two games in a row and have surrendered five goals in each. That's uncharacteristic for a team that has been hot to start the season and was ranked in the top five in goals against before the setback. So as they go back on the road...
NHL
Wheeler's late goal leads to Jets OT victory against Kraken
SEATTLE -- Blake Wheeler scored his 300th NHL goal with 5.2 seconds remaining in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets completed the comeback in overtime for a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. Wheeler scored on a rebound in the crease after Kraken...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kucherov can extend point streak to 12 games for Lightning
Kraken try to tie home win mark; Maple Leafs begin busy Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Kucherov can extend point...
NHL
CHL Notebook: Blues prospect Bolduc thriving in QMJHL
Forward improving all parts of game after subpar training camp with St. Louis. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
ESPN
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
NHL
Rantanen has goal, three assists, Avalanche defeat Hurricanes
DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Rantanen has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak. "He was great," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Physical, hard on pucks, playing...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Blues look for third straight win, visit red-hot Avalanche
Hurricanes look to rebound at Blackhawks; Senators host Islanders amid Giroux point streak. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Monday. Blues hope to keep building against red-hot...
NHL
Parssinen scores in NHL debut, Predators defeat Rangers
NASHVILLE -- Juuso Parssinen scored in his NHL debut for the Nashville Predators in a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Parssinen, who was selected by Nashville in the seventh round (No. 210) of the 2019 NHL Draft, was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League earlier in the day. He gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first period when carried the puck from his own blue line, skated around Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere, and beat Jaroslav Halak from in tight.
NHL
Hoffman gives Canadiens OT victory against Penguins
MONTREAL -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:03 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bell Centre on Saturday. Hoffman shot stick side on Tristan Jarry after receiving a pass from Kirby Dach on a 2-on-1 for his fourth goal in three games. Nick...
NHL
From Australia to UBS Arena Matilda McMaster is on the Trip of a Lifetime
After beating Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Matilda McMaster and her family traveled all the way from Australia to see the Islanders. The McMaster family came a long way to get to a New York Islanders game. That's true in the literal sense, as the McMasters travelled across an ocean and...
NHL
Shesterkin makes 31 saves, Rangers defeat Coyotes
NEW YORK -- Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves, and the New York Rangers overcame a sluggish start to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Adam Fox had a goal and an assist, and Barclay Goodrow, Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored for the Rangers (8-6-3), who have won two of three since losing three in a row (0-2-1).
NHL
Bills tackle Dawkins wears Sabres throwback to Sunday's game
Buffalo veteran rocks customized black and red sweater before playing against Vikings. Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins turned back the clock for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills offensive lineman arrived at the game wearing a black and red Buffalo Sabres throwback jersey with the famous Bison head...
