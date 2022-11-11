A 35-year-old Gastonia man faces charges of attempted murder and arson for the Aug. 4 fire that occurred at Tony's Ice Cream. Marvin Durell McCaskill also faces a charge of possessing a weapon of mass destruction, malicious use of an explosive device causing property damage and breaking and entering. He was booked into Gaston County Jail on Tuesday without bond. He will have a first court appearance Wednesday before a District Court judge who will address his bond status and his legal counsel.

