ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies

Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Gallagher, legendary prop comedian, dies at 76

Comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76 after battling health problems in recent years. Gallagher became a household favorite in the ‘80s when his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening” became the first stand-up special to air on cable TV.Nov. 12, 2022.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Lebanon-Express

Starting over: Sylvester Stallone finds new joy in "Tulsa King' mob world

Before Taylor Sheridan made a name for himself with "Yellowstone,” Sylvester Stallone was interested in getting him to write the screenplay for “Rambo.”. “I was getting lazy,” Stallone admits during a Zoom conference. “Then he became very, very successful with ‘Yellowstone,’” and the actor put the idea of collaboration on a back burner.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy