High Point Civic Association plants daffodils as living Holocaust memorials

By Bob Pepalis
 3 days ago
HPCA members, from left, Leslie Rose, Norris Broyles, Mary Ford (HPCA President), Guy Tucker, Brenden Nicholson and Duffy Hickey, participated in creating memorial gardens with the planting of daffodil bulbs. (HPCA/Sally Patton)

High Point Civic Association members planted daffodil bulbs in seven locations around the neighborhood as part of The Daffodil Project.

The Daffodil Project is an international effort that aspires to create a worldwide living Holocaust memorial by planting 1.5 million daffodils in memory of the children who perished in the Holocaust and in support of children suffering in humanitarian crises in the world today, High Point Civic Association Project Chair Sallie Duncan said. More than 750,000 bulbs have been planted so far.

High Point members tilled the soil and planted bulbs to create the memorial gardens at High Point Elementary School, Atlanta Jewish Academy, Ridgeview Charter School, St. Martin’s Episcopal School – High Point Campus, Congregation Beth Tefillah, Windsor Meadows Park, and the YMCA Soccer Fields at Windsor/Peachtree Dunwoody.

“We hope that by initiating The Daffodil Project in High Point-Sandy Springs we can help to educate our neighbors and students, inspire our community to work together, and enhance the beauty of our neighborhood.  Since announcing our involvement in this project, we’ve been overwhelmed by our neighbors’ appreciation and support for this project,” Duncan said.

The High Point Civic Association is a non-profit organization of residents in the High Point area of Sandy Springs who seek to preserve and enhance the integrity of the community, protect property values and advocate on behalf of residents.

