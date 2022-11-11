Read full article on original website
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean, and septic tanks causing issues
RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing. Millions...
islandfreepress.org
Tornado Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory in effect on Friday
Nicole has weakened to a Tropical Depression as the center of circulation moves northeastward through Georgia, however, impacts from the storm’s remnants are still expected on Friday, per an update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. The main threat will be the possibility of a few tornadoes...
ocracokeobserver.com
Events on Ocracoke Thanksgiving week
Ocracoke Island’s Thanksgiving Eighth Annual 5K Turkey Trot will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at 1718 Brewing Ocracoke. Registration will end at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 22. This is still a fun, relaxed race, but is timed. All participants will receive a shirt and a medal. Start your...
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Coastal Federation asks community to recycle oyster shells; Volunteers sought
The North Carolina Coastal Federation is asking for the community’s help to give oysters a second chance by recycling oyster shells. The Federation is seeking volunteers to help collect oyster shells from the shell drop-off location at the Town Park located in Duck and participating restaurants to deliver to collection sites in Dare County.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development
- The availability of affordable housing in Morehead City will soon receive a boost thanks in part to a sizable funding contribution from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The town will receive $8.3 million in federal funding that is earmarked for the creation of multifamily housing rehabilitation and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community College approves bid for construction of fire tower
— Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders. The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. The...
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
USS North Carolina Battleship North Carolina's Most Iconic Attraction
The USS, North Carolina battleship is an exhibit that spans nine levels and tells the story of the crew who sailed across the Atlantic during World War II. It is an interesting experience for history buffs and gives visitors a chance to experience being a captain for a day. There are also interactive displays throughout the exhibits that can help visitors learn more about the battleship's history.
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport subdivision moves into fourth phase of construction
NEWPORT - The construction of the Heritage Pointe subdivision was up for discussion Thursday at the Newport Board of Commissioners' regular meeting. After a recommendation from the town's planning board, the council unanimously approved to move into the fourth phase of the project. "In terms of infrastructure, the project is...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Benjamin Andrew P from Willis Amos J/014822046—Lot 9 Sec 4 Kinnakeet Shores/$930,000/Improved Residential. Joyce Caton V from Southwood Management Inc/019938000—Lot 50 Sec N Col Harbour/$445,950/Improved Residential. Grant Ryan G from Grana Mary/019304000—Lot 100 Sec F Col Harbour/$417,500/Improved Residential. Duck. Gonzales David from Johnson Joseph Graham/010203017—Lot 17 Osprey...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet
Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since 2005. They also own a gift shop across from the restaurant called NautiLife. Gennia said NautiLife will continue to be open and operate as usual, except she will work full-time there.
