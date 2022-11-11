Read full article on original website
Embiid's 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz
Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
Anthony Davis appears to call out Russell Westbrook after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t find a way to win games lately, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, 120-114. At one point in the second quarter, the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, had a double-digit lead, but several mental mistakes by Russell Westbrook just before halftime cut their advantage to just four.
ESPN
Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid
LOS ANGELES -- — Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak. After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season. “I was watching the Green Bay Packers game...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Nets Preview: No LeBron James Or Kyrie Irving As L.A. Looks To Snap Skid
The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets seem to be two teams trending in different directions leading up to their matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. The Lakers currently own the worst record in the league at 2-10 after suffering five straight losses. On the other hand, the Nets have bounced back from their early-season struggles after the firing of Steve Nash, winning four of their last five.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker VI Opens Up About Frustration Of Losing
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost again. The Purple and Gold had to go up against the division rival Sacramento Kings without LeBron James. Despite having a healthy Lonnie Walker VI and Anthony Davis, the team dropped its fifth straight game resulting in a 2-10 record on the season thus far.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Addresses Russell Westbrook’s Questionable Late-Game Decisions
Ever since Russell Westbrook embraced his role off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers and flourished, the veteran point guard hasn’t received much heat for things he’s done on and off the floor. However, Westbrook’s decision-making down the stretch in the loss to the Sacramento Kings on...
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
Andre Iguodala reveals the state of his relationship with Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Believes Time Off This Week Will Benefit LeBron James’ Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers avoided disaster when LeBron James was diagnosed with a left adductor strain after injuring it in the recent loss to the L.A. Clippers. As of now, James is considered to day-to-day which is good news considering he’s had issues with groin injuries in the past.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses How To Beat Double Teams
While the Los Angeles Lakers currently sit at 2-10, that record could be much better if the team knew how to execute late and close out games. That has been a huge struggle for the Lakers so far on this young season, which is a bit of a surprise considering they are a veteran group led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Questionable Against Kings With Non-COVID Illness
The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday morning that Anthony Davis is questionable against the Sacramento Kings due to a non-COVID illness. The illness has been going around the Lakers’ locker room as LeBron James, Wenyen Gabriel, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV have all had it in the last week.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head. Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises Max Christie After Getting First Look In Rotation
The Los Angeles Lakers have done well to add young talent to the roster despite a lack of first-round picks. This past draft, the Lakers took a shot on Max Christie out of Michigan State in the second round because of his upside as a 3-and-D wing. Christie has the sort of physical profile that teams will happily gamble on, and he’s even started to see minutes in recent games as head coach Darvin Ham searches for a spark.
ESPN
Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
ESPN
Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant had 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. Brandon Clarke added...
