The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets seem to be two teams trending in different directions leading up to their matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. The Lakers currently own the worst record in the league at 2-10 after suffering five straight losses. On the other hand, the Nets have bounced back from their early-season struggles after the firing of Steve Nash, winning four of their last five.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO