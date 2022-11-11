ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid

LOS ANGELES -- — Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak. After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season. “I was watching the Green Bay Packers game...
Lakers Vs. Nets Preview: No LeBron James Or Kyrie Irving As L.A. Looks To Snap Skid

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets seem to be two teams trending in different directions leading up to their matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. The Lakers currently own the worst record in the league at 2-10 after suffering five straight losses. On the other hand, the Nets have bounced back from their early-season struggles after the firing of Steve Nash, winning four of their last five.
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker VI Opens Up About Frustration Of Losing

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost again. The Purple and Gold had to go up against the division rival Sacramento Kings without LeBron James. Despite having a healthy Lonnie Walker VI and Anthony Davis, the team dropped its fifth straight game resulting in a 2-10 record on the season thus far.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses How To Beat Double Teams

While the Los Angeles Lakers currently sit at 2-10, that record could be much better if the team knew how to execute late and close out games. That has been a huge struggle for the Lakers so far on this young season, which is a bit of a surprise considering they are a veteran group led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises Max Christie After Getting First Look In Rotation

The Los Angeles Lakers have done well to add young talent to the roster despite a lack of first-round picks. This past draft, the Lakers took a shot on Max Christie out of Michigan State in the second round because of his upside as a 3-and-D wing. Christie has the sort of physical profile that teams will happily gamble on, and he’s even started to see minutes in recent games as head coach Darvin Ham searches for a spark.
Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant had 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. Brandon Clarke added...
