Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
How did Matt Ryan get loose for a 39-yard run? Twitter repsonds
The Indianapolis Colts have an unexpected rushing threat in Matt Ryan. The 37-year-old gained 39 yards on a third-down scramble in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. That was 19 yards more than his previous longest carry, which came in 2010. Two plays later, Ryan hit Parris...
FOX Sports
Will the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Derek Carr in 2023?
The Las Vegas Raiders made substantial changes this past offseason with the hope of putting together a memorable 2022 campaign. Eight games into their season, it's been anything but memorable for Josh McDaniels' team. The Raiders currently sit at 2-6, good for last place in the AFC West. Superstar wide...
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
Keys to the Game: Colts at Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts look to snap a three-game losing streak in Jeff Saturday’s debut as head coach Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson gives his keys to the Colts getting a win over the struggling Raiders. Plus, offers his insights on the coaching change with eight games left in the […]
Colts Make Tough Decision On All-Pro Linebacker
When Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday takes the reins for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders he will be without one of the best players in the league. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a setback in practice this week while dealing with...
Jeff Saturday Makes Official Decision On Matt Ryan's Role With The Colts
Newly-hired interim head coach Jeff Saturday just made his first major decision as leader of the Indianapolis Colts. Jeff Saturday, hired earlier this week following the Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich, is reportedly bringing one of Indianapolis' veterans back into the fold in Week 10. ...
Yardbarker
The Raiders Cannot Overlook The Colts In Week 10
Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts made one of the most surprising moves in recent memory. Indianapolis fired then-head coach Frank Reich, which wasn’t surprising in itself based on the team’s performance at the end of last season and the beginning of this one. What was surprising was...
5 keys to Las Vegas Raiders’ victory over Indianapolis Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2022 NFL season hoping to compete for the AFC West with a loaded
Las Vegas Raiders Look Disconnected on the Field
The Las Vegas Raiders leadership needs to take control of this team before it’s too late.
Brittany Mahomes infuriated by frightening Juju Smith-Schuster hit
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Colts will look for permanent head coach in offseason
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich and replace him with Jeff Saturday as head coach is still reverberating through the NFL world, but that doesn't mean Saturday is guaranteed the head coaching job after this season. The Colts (3-5-1) are still planning to conduct "a very extensive search...
Colts Owner Defied Advisers to Hire Saturday as Interim Coach, per Report
Jim Irsay made the decision by himself when choosing the interim head coach.
3 Best Sportsbooks Promos for Commanders vs Eagles (Get $300 Free in Maryland)
The Commanders still have an opportunity to reach the playoffs but face a massive test against the unbeaten Eagles in Week 10. As Washington looks to end Philly’s dream of perfection, three different sportsbooks have amazing promos totaling $2,200 in free bets for Commanders fans. I’ll explain each offer here and help new users secure some free bets for the upcoming legalization of sports betting too.
NFL Analyst Thinks Head Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Loss This Weekend
So far this season, Matt Rhule and Frank Reich have already been fired. Could another head coach join the unemployment market soon?. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will officially be on the hot seat if he loses to the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.
Yardbarker
Raiders lose to Colts 25-20, fall to 2-7 on the season
The Raiders returned to Las Vegas this week to take on the Indianapolis Colts with first time interim head coach Jeff Saturday taking over for the recently fired Frank Reich. The Raiders started the game without some key players: TE Darren Waller (IR), WR Hunter Renfrow (IR), LB Divine Deablo (IR), and LB Blake Martinez (retirement). After a rough start to the game, the Raiders were able to fight back and take the lead a few times, but despite their efforts, were not able to leave with the win.
Video: Jeff Saturday's Reaction To Touchdown Goes Viral
Jeff Saturday was fired all the way up after Jonathan Taylor's third quarter touchdown on Sunday evening. He high-fived a couple of people on his staff as he was super excited that Taylor finally had a long run this season. He was then super thrilled when the Colts officially completed...
NFL insider details alarming disconnect, issues within Indianapolis Colts’ organization
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the NFL world on Monday, firing head coach Frank Reich and immediately naming Jeff
CBS Sports
Raiders vs. Colts: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Indianapolis 3-5-1; Las Vegas 2-6 After two games on the road, the Las Vegas Raiders are heading back home. They will square off against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
FanSided
