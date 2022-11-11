ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Will the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Derek Carr in 2023?

The Las Vegas Raiders made substantial changes this past offseason with the hope of putting together a memorable 2022 campaign. Eight games into their season, it's been anything but memorable for Josh McDaniels' team. The Raiders currently sit at 2-6, good for last place in the AFC West. Superstar wide...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX59

Keys to the Game: Colts at Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts look to snap a three-game losing streak in Jeff Saturday’s debut as head coach Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson gives his keys to the Colts getting a win over the struggling Raiders. Plus, offers his insights on the coaching change with eight games left in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Make Tough Decision On All-Pro Linebacker

When Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday takes the reins for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders he will be without one of the best players in the league. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a setback in practice this week while dealing with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

The Raiders Cannot Overlook The Colts In Week 10

Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts made one of the most surprising moves in recent memory. Indianapolis fired then-head coach Frank Reich, which wasn’t surprising in itself based on the team’s performance at the end of last season and the beginning of this one. What was surprising was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes infuriated by frightening Juju Smith-Schuster hit

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Colts will look for permanent head coach in offseason

The Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich and replace him with Jeff Saturday as head coach is still reverberating through the NFL world, but that doesn't mean Saturday is guaranteed the head coaching job after this season. The Colts (3-5-1) are still planning to conduct "a very extensive search...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

3 Best Sportsbooks Promos for Commanders vs Eagles (Get $300 Free in Maryland)

The Commanders still have an opportunity to reach the playoffs but face a massive test against the unbeaten Eagles in Week 10. As Washington looks to end Philly’s dream of perfection, three different sportsbooks have amazing promos totaling $2,200 in free bets for Commanders fans. I’ll explain each offer here and help new users secure some free bets for the upcoming legalization of sports betting too.
MARYLAND STATE
Yardbarker

Raiders lose to Colts 25-20, fall to 2-7 on the season

The Raiders returned to Las Vegas this week to take on the Indianapolis Colts with first time interim head coach Jeff Saturday taking over for the recently fired Frank Reich. The Raiders started the game without some key players: TE Darren Waller (IR), WR Hunter Renfrow (IR), LB Divine Deablo (IR), and LB Blake Martinez (retirement). After a rough start to the game, the Raiders were able to fight back and take the lead a few times, but despite their efforts, were not able to leave with the win.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
