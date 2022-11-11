The Raiders returned to Las Vegas this week to take on the Indianapolis Colts with first time interim head coach Jeff Saturday taking over for the recently fired Frank Reich. The Raiders started the game without some key players: TE Darren Waller (IR), WR Hunter Renfrow (IR), LB Divine Deablo (IR), and LB Blake Martinez (retirement). After a rough start to the game, the Raiders were able to fight back and take the lead a few times, but despite their efforts, were not able to leave with the win.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO