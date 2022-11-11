ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchester, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wnewsj.com

Clinton County honors veterans

The annual Clinton County Veterans Day Program was held Friday morning in the Clinton County Courthouse. Guest speaker was Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.). On Wednesday the venue was, due to the rain forecast, moved inside instead of at the outdoor Veterans...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry fee is $1 for those age 12 and up, with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

FIRST LOOK: Entertainment yard, minigolf courses coming to Oakley

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re getting our first look at a new business coming to Cincinnati’s East Side called Oakley Greens. See the renderings below from Queensgate-based architecture firm Elevar Design Group. The complex will be located in Oakley Station. It’s from the developer behind Covington Yard. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Toys for Tots receives donations

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Christmas program, Toys for Tots, has been around since 1948 and veterans have been supporting the program almost that long. On Wednesday evening during the Sons of the American Legion Unit 49 (SAL) meeting, the commander and members of Wilmington Veterans Post 49 (Legion) joined them for a very special presentation.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Tackett 4th for Wilmington wrestling team at Trine

ANGOLA, Ind. — Caleb Tackett led the way for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the Trine Invitational as the junior placed fourth in the 197-pound weight class Saturday. Tackett opened his day with a pin of Olivet College’s Kody Krupp in 2:48 before losing to Kaleb Rosen of...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton

It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
ohparent.com

9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!

We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

College teams pick up wins at Hoosier pool

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Wilmington College swim teams bested Manchester University in a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon. The women were 135-76 winners while the men came out on top 119-84. “Both teams took a step forward today as they are starting to trust their training and...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Jones in 50th year with Wilmington College football program

As youngster growing up in Miami, Marque Jones made summer trips north to Wilmington. Visiting his dad’s hometown aunts, uncles and cousins was fun for a while. He remembers running across the Wilmington College campus and playing in the basement at Pyle Center. Jones, 67, even trekked through neighborhood...
WILMINGTON, OH
ohparent.com

Hop Aboard The North Pole Express!

Experience the Joy of the Holidays aboard our most popular event, the North Pole Express. The North Pole Express, operated by the LM&M Railroad, is a magical event where everyone can experience the wonder of the holiday season as they journey down the train tracks of Warren County, Ohio. Passengers spend time with Santa and his elves on the 1 Hour & 15 minute festive train ride. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and decorations, adding to the cheer found throughout the event.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election

NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

College quartet earns All-OAC post-season honors

WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team had four individuals earn All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors. Alex Wilson earned first team All-OAC honors and was also named Co-Freshman of the Year while a trio of Quakers – Haley Fulton, Gabriella Gordon and Lauren Galloway – garnered third team All-OAC recognition.
WILMINGTON, OH
miamistudent.net

So none of your candidates won… now what?

As a leftist independent stuck voting for the Democratic party as the lesser of two evils in a heavily Republican district in Ohio, election night can be wildly disappointing. But that doesn’t mean I’ll stop caring, paying attention or voting. From my count, not a single candidate for...
OXFORD, OH

