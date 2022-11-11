Read full article on original website
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
wnewsj.com
Clinton County honors veterans
The annual Clinton County Veterans Day Program was held Friday morning in the Clinton County Courthouse. Guest speaker was Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.). On Wednesday the venue was, due to the rain forecast, moved inside instead of at the outdoor Veterans...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry fee is $1 for those age 12 and up, with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.
sciotopost.com
Renaissance Festival Offers YuleTide Village for Holidays Including Krampus
Warren County – With the Renaissance festival behind them, the Renaissance festival aims for a new opening, the Yuletide Village which will open in November and run though December. The 1572 Tudor town known as the Renaissance festival will transform over the next few weeks to a twinkling lane...
Fox 19
FIRST LOOK: Entertainment yard, minigolf courses coming to Oakley
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re getting our first look at a new business coming to Cincinnati’s East Side called Oakley Greens. See the renderings below from Queensgate-based architecture firm Elevar Design Group. The complex will be located in Oakley Station. It’s from the developer behind Covington Yard. The...
wnewsj.com
Toys for Tots receives donations
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Christmas program, Toys for Tots, has been around since 1948 and veterans have been supporting the program almost that long. On Wednesday evening during the Sons of the American Legion Unit 49 (SAL) meeting, the commander and members of Wilmington Veterans Post 49 (Legion) joined them for a very special presentation.
wnewsj.com
Tackett 4th for Wilmington wrestling team at Trine
ANGOLA, Ind. — Caleb Tackett led the way for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the Trine Invitational as the junior placed fourth in the 197-pound weight class Saturday. Tackett opened his day with a pin of Olivet College’s Kody Krupp in 2:48 before losing to Kaleb Rosen of...
dayton.com
Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton
It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
Lenders foreclosing on Carew Tower hotel
Three months after selling the office and retail portions of Carew Tower, investor Greg Power could lose the building's historic hotel property.
ohparent.com
9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!
We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
wnewsj.com
College teams pick up wins at Hoosier pool
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Wilmington College swim teams bested Manchester University in a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon. The women were 135-76 winners while the men came out on top 119-84. “Both teams took a step forward today as they are starting to trust their training and...
wnewsj.com
Jones in 50th year with Wilmington College football program
As youngster growing up in Miami, Marque Jones made summer trips north to Wilmington. Visiting his dad’s hometown aunts, uncles and cousins was fun for a while. He remembers running across the Wilmington College campus and playing in the basement at Pyle Center. Jones, 67, even trekked through neighborhood...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
WKRC
Plans for $75 million development in Greater Cincinnati include housing, restaurants
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Kean Ventures LLC is planning a massive, $75 million mixed-use development on the site of the former Swifton Commons Mall in Bond Hill, which will include several phases. The project will include multifamily housing, ground-floor commercial and office and restaurant developments in future phases. Kean...
ohparent.com
Hop Aboard The North Pole Express!
Experience the Joy of the Holidays aboard our most popular event, the North Pole Express. The North Pole Express, operated by the LM&M Railroad, is a magical event where everyone can experience the wonder of the holiday season as they journey down the train tracks of Warren County, Ohio. Passengers spend time with Santa and his elves on the 1 Hour & 15 minute festive train ride. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and decorations, adding to the cheer found throughout the event.
Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under: Thomas Suddes
But for Democrats’ capture of a Cincinnati-area U.S. House seat — not entirely a surprise — Tuesday’s election underlined yet again the long, slow decline of the Ohio Democratic Party. Tuesday also heralded the emergence of a potential national Republican star: U.S. Senator-elect J.D. (James David)...
columbusfreepress.com
Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election
NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
wnewsj.com
College quartet earns All-OAC post-season honors
WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team had four individuals earn All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors. Alex Wilson earned first team All-OAC honors and was also named Co-Freshman of the Year while a trio of Quakers – Haley Fulton, Gabriella Gordon and Lauren Galloway – garnered third team All-OAC recognition.
Cincy hippo watch: Time is running out to see Fritz and the rest of the family
The extended days of sunning and swimming in public view are nearing an end for Fritz, Fiona, Bibi and Tucker at the Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo.
WCPO
'She was dying': Teen returns to UC Medical Center to take senior photos with doctors who saved her life
CINCINNATI — Madi Smith was just 17 when she found out she might only have days left to live. "I felt like I was having contractions," she said. "Extreme, like sharp pain within my lower belly." At the time, Smith was only four or five months pregnant. Doctors at...
miamistudent.net
So none of your candidates won… now what?
As a leftist independent stuck voting for the Democratic party as the lesser of two evils in a heavily Republican district in Ohio, election night can be wildly disappointing. But that doesn’t mean I’ll stop caring, paying attention or voting. From my count, not a single candidate for...
