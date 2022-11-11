Read full article on original website
Hope Splits Hoops Pair at Home; Zeeland West’s Grid Quest Over, GVSU’s Continues
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – Levi Borchert scored 17 points as visiting Wisconsin-Oshkosh dumped Hope’s men at DeVos Fieldhouse on Saturday, 67-56. The Flying Dutchmen are at Wisconsin-Whitewater on Wednesday night, with broadcast time at 5:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Behind 19...
Four more West Michigan football teams are headed to state semi finals
With the final games of the regional final now complete we know who is advancing to the state semi finals next Saturday. In total, six teams are still in the hunt for a state championship.
Storm warning: Amboy/La Moille Co-Op unleashes full fury on Champaign St. Thomas More 54-22
Amboy/La Moille Co-Op offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Champaign St. Thomas More during this 54-22 victory on November 12 in Illinois football. Amboy/La Moille Co-Op darted in front of Champaign St. Thomas More 14-8 to begin the second quarter. The Clippers registered a 48-22 advantage at halftime over...
Muskegon, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Muskegon. The Zeeland West High School football team will have a game with Muskegon High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. The Gladwin High School football team will have a game with Oakridge High School on November 12, 2022, 11:00:00.
Morris defeats Mahomet-Seymour in lopsided affair 35-14
Morris scored early and often to roll over Mahomet-Seymour 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup. The Redskins registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters. The Redskins held on with a 14-0...
Tuscola football lives the 'next man up' mentality as it faces No. 1 Ridgeview-Lexington
TUSCOLA — The Tuscola football team that won the final Cola Wars battle with Arcola back in Week 1 is not the same Warriors team that is preparing for their Class 1A quarterfinals game against Ridgeview-Lexington on Saturday. The football cliche of "next man up" is the team's reality...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222
Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up by daybreak. That is when we will start to see light lake effect rain mixed with snow developing. (Nov. 12, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222. Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up...
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Kent County Democrats win big in state House, lose one of two key Senate races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Headed into election day, Kent County Democrats were hopeful they would win five state House seats and two state Senate seats. They accomplished one of those goals. Democrats swept all five districts encompassing Grand Rapids and its inner-ring suburbs, including Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Plainfield Township,...
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago
I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever
There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
Michigan schools temporarily close due to structural concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Structural concerns at a more than century-old school building in western Michigan have prompted officials to temporarily close it and shift nearly 700 students to virtual learning. Contractors working on a renovation project at Innovation Central High School and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High School...
The Berlin Raceway: Visit for High-Speed Family Fun
The Berlin Raceway is West Michigan’s Racing Destination. The Berlin Raceway, in Marne (15 minutes NW of Downtown GR), is West Michigan’s only NASCAR-sanctioned track. It offers fast-paced, up-close racing sure to speed up your heart rate. The Berlin Raceway has been thrilling spectators of all ages with...
Unclaimed cremains of 5 military veterans buried with honor
“We are considered to be their next of kin,” said Michelle Fox, chief investigator for the Medical Examiner’s Office at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
City of Praise event urges Decatur-area men to invest time in kids
DECATUR – Shemuel Sanders and Antwane McClelland share a bond forged on experiences no parent wants to undergo: Both lost children to gun violence on the streets. Sanders' daughter died two years ago. McClelland has lost two sons in the last 13 months. “We want to see our youth...
Winter weather advisory begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.
OCEANA COUNTY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for west Michigan by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids beginning Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Counties included in the advisory include: Oceana, Mason, Lake, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren...
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
GRPD: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.
