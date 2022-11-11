ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald & Review

Morris defeats Mahomet-Seymour in lopsided affair 35-14

Morris scored early and often to roll over Mahomet-Seymour 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup. The Redskins registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters. The Redskins held on with a 14-0...
MORRIS, IL
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222

Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up by daybreak. That is when we will start to see light lake effect rain mixed with snow developing. (Nov. 12, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222. Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Herald & Review

Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
DECATUR, IL
98.7 WFGR

Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago

I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

The Berlin Raceway: Visit for High-Speed Family Fun

The Berlin Raceway is West Michigan’s Racing Destination. The Berlin Raceway, in Marne (15 minutes NW of Downtown GR), is West Michigan’s only NASCAR-sanctioned track. It offers fast-paced, up-close racing sure to speed up your heart rate. The Berlin Raceway has been thrilling spectators of all ages with...
MARNE, MI
Herald & Review

City of Praise event urges Decatur-area men to invest time in kids

DECATUR – Shemuel Sanders and Antwane McClelland share a bond forged on experiences no parent wants to undergo: Both lost children to gun violence on the streets. Sanders' daughter died two years ago. McClelland has lost two sons in the last 13 months. “We want to see our youth...
DECATUR, IL
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.

OCEANA COUNTY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for west Michigan by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids beginning Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Counties included in the advisory include: Oceana, Mason, Lake, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Herald & Review

State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy