Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
NASA’s Atremis I rocket is running out of time
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. After multiple delays, the launch of NASA’s Artemis I rocket is looming on the horizon. But, if the rocket does see another delay, it could put the booster at great risk of running out of time. That’s because the expiration dates on certain components of the Artemis I boosters are coming up in December.
Mystery behind sonic boom heard in Florida today revealed after X 37 spaceplane returns to earth – but questions remain
A NUMBER of Americans reportedly heard a sonic boom this morning that officials are saying was caused by the X-37B space plane returning to earth. The sonic boom was reported to be heard across Florida between 5 and 6am and though it's suspected to have been caused by military spacecraft returning to earth, what it was off doing is unknown.
scitechdaily.com
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
Piece of Challenger Space Shuttle found 36 years after disaster
NASA officials tell ABC13 that a piece of the shuttle was discovered and recovered by divers off the East coast of Florida.
Gizmodo
All Is Not Well at NASA's JPL
NASA’s JPL is struggling with issues related to budget, staffing, and poor communications, forcing the space agency to delay a highly anticipated mission to Venus. During the annual meeting of the Venus Exploration Analysis Group on Monday, Director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division Lori Glaze described the mission delay as “the most painful thing I’ve ever had to do probably in my whole life.” However, Glaze said that in trying to address challenges highlighted by an independent review board, “there were zero good options.”
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
Photo Shows Enormous Asteroid 2022 RM4 Before Its Close Pass by Earth
The image depicts the massive asteroid one day before it zoomed past Earth at over 52,000 miles per hour.
Piece of the space shuttle Challenger found by divers in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida
NASA has confirmed that a piece of the space shuttle Challenger has been found in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, nearly 37 years after the shuttle exploded shortly after liftoff. The discovery was made by a History Channel documentary crew who were searching for the wreckage of...
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope & SLS Moon Rocket Named TIME Inventions of 2022
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket were named 2022 TIME Inventions of the Year. NASA led the international Webb partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). The agency’s SLS rocket, the world’s most powerful rocket, is designed to send humans to the Moon on Artemis missions for the benefit of humanity. TIME made the announcement on Thursday, November 10.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission still on track for Nov. 16 launch after storm
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket survived Hurricane Nicole's wrath in good shape and remains on track to launch on Nov. 16, agency officials said.
BBC
Golden asteroid: Nasa mission set to launch in 2023
Somewhere between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter lurks a massive metal asteroid known as 16 Psyche. Nasa has announced it plans to launch a mission to the 140-mile-wide rock in October 2023. The asteroid is thought to contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth a whopping $10,000...
NASA delays Artemis rocket launch to Nov. 16 as tropical storm moves toward Florida
NASA on Tuesday delayed the highly anticipated launch of its Artemis rocket as Tropical Storm Nicole moves toward Florida. Agency officials said in a blog post they decided to move the launch date from Monday, Nov. 14, to Wednesday, Nov. 16, to ensure the best conditions are available at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Meteorite that smashed into Mars shook planet, NASA says
Scientists who study Mars on Thursday revealed the remarkable Christmas gift they received from the planet last year. - 'Useful' ice presence - The valuable information gathered in studying the crash will contribute to deeper knowledge of Mars' interior and the history of how the planet was created, scientists said.
Inside Nasa’s bizarre ‘inflatable heat shield’ mission that could one day take us to Mars
LOFTID - which measures about 20 feet in diameter - was successfully sent to Low Earth orbit space and then brought down from orbit into the Pacific ocean. It was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V as a secondary payload with the Joint Polar Surveyor System-2 (JPSS-2). “Everybody’s...
Digital Trends
NASA’s mega moon rocket looks tiny in this launchpad shot
NASA is targeting November 14 for the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket will power an uncrewed Orion spacecraft toward the moon where it’ll come within 62 miles of the the lunar surface before returning to Earth for a splashdown landing on December 9.
scitechdaily.com
Mars Express Spacecraft Sets Data Relay Record
Mars Express, a spacecraft operated by the European Space Agency (ESA), recently conducted tests in which it relayed data gathered by NASA’s Perseverance rover back to Earth. This means the 19-year-old spacecraft has now relayed data for seven different Mars surface missions – a unique, new record!. Landers...
Success! NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft slipped into orbit around the moon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13), becoming the first cubesat ever to visit Earth's nearest neighbor.
KEYT
NASA: Moon rocket endured hurricane, set for 1st test flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says its moon rocket needs only minor repairs after enduring a hurricane and is on track for liftoff next week. A top official said Friday that the wind never exceeded the rocket’s design limits as Hurricane Nicole swept through Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. But he said if the launch team knew in advance that a hurricane would hit, they would have kept the rocket indoors. The rocket was moved out to the launch pad late last week. Gusts reached 100 mph atop the launch tower Thursday, but were not nearly as strong farther down where the rocket stood. NASA is shooting for a Wednesday launch.
Comments / 0