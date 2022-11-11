ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila In Neck Brace After Nasty Fall

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey ' s wife, Camila Alves , gave fans a shocking health update after she had a nasty fall down the stairs. The Brazilian model shared a selfie that features her wearing a neck brace. "S–t Happens,” she wrote in the caption. “I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall…Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!

She went on to explain how the accident that landed her in a neck brace took place. “Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…"

Alves's post prompted some words of love and well-wishes from her famous friends. "Still looking beautiful," wrote actress Isla Fisher and Olivia Munn sent the model a series of red hearts.

According to Page Six , Camila and McConaughey met back in 2006 after he approached her at a bar in Los Angeles. While talking to Oprah for a 2020 sit-down interview, the Oscar winner recalled that he "immediately wanted to take her out... I didn't say, 'Who is that.' I said, 'What is that,' " he said . "We had a great connection. I spoke better Spanish and Portuguese that night than I have since, you know what I mean?"

The couple became engaged in December 2011 and were married in a private ceremony in June 2012.

