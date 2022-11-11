ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

'He's not getting to enjoy it': OU football's Eric Gray continues torrid stretch, but Sooners fall again in WVU loss

In Oklahoma’s back-to-back losses, Eric Gray has done all he could to win. In the Sooners’ 38-35 loss to Baylor last week, the senior running back took 31 touches for 164 total yards and two touchdowns. And in Saturday’s 23-20 loss to West Virginia (4-6, 2-4 Big 12) in Morgantown, he gained 211 rushing yards and a pair of scores, adding 12 yards on four receptions.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 23-20 road loss to West Virginia

Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) fell to West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) 23-20 as time expired on Saturday in Morgantown. The Sooners allowed 406 yards and allowed 4-of-5 fourth-down conversions. OU was torched by Mountaineers backup quarterback Garrett Greene, who ran for over 100 yards and totaled three touchdowns. Quarterback Dillon...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners fall 3-0 to No. 1 Texas; set new program attendance record

Oklahoma fell to No. 1 Texas 3-0 on Saturday in Norman, snapping its three-game winning streak in Norman. Texas previously swept OU 3-0 in Austin on Sept. 24. “Texas is the model for consistency…when you talk about recruiting, when you talk about experience, when you talk about everything, they have become the model,” OU head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said afterward. “And so you can kind of create a good barometer and benchmark every year knowing you get to play them twice.”
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 66-58 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Oklahoma defeated Arkansas Pine-Bluff 66-58 on Friday in Norman. Senior forward Jalen Hill led the Sooners (1-1) with a career-high 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting, while grabbing seven rebounds and blocking a shot in 36 minutes. OU coach Porter Moser thought the 6-foot-6, 232-pound forward’s improvement came from his accountability...
