New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners fail to stop quarterback run game in 1st ever loss to West Virginia in Morgantown
After scoring zero points and struggling to establish a run game on its first three drives against Oklahoma on Saturday, West Virginia benched sturdy quarterback JT Daniels for shifty backup Garrett Greene. It’s no secret what coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell were planning, as four of the...
Oklahoma Daily
'He's not getting to enjoy it': OU football's Eric Gray continues torrid stretch, but Sooners fall again in WVU loss
In Oklahoma’s back-to-back losses, Eric Gray has done all he could to win. In the Sooners’ 38-35 loss to Baylor last week, the senior running back took 31 touches for 164 total yards and two touchdowns. And in Saturday’s 23-20 loss to West Virginia (4-6, 2-4 Big 12) in Morgantown, he gained 211 rushing yards and a pair of scores, adding 12 yards on four receptions.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 23-20 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown
Oklahoma fell to West Virginia 23-20 on Saturday in Morgantown. The Sooners' (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 17-of-28 passes for 190 yards in their loss to the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5). Senior running back Eric Gray led OU in rushing with 25 carries for 211 yards and two...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 23-20 road loss to West Virginia
Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) fell to West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) 23-20 as time expired on Saturday in Morgantown. The Sooners allowed 406 yards and allowed 4-of-5 fourth-down conversions. OU was torched by Mountaineers backup quarterback Garrett Greene, who ran for over 100 yards and totaled three touchdowns. Quarterback Dillon...
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners fall 3-0 to No. 1 Texas; set new program attendance record
Oklahoma fell to No. 1 Texas 3-0 on Saturday in Norman, snapping its three-game winning streak in Norman. Texas previously swept OU 3-0 in Austin on Sept. 24. “Texas is the model for consistency…when you talk about recruiting, when you talk about experience, when you talk about everything, they have become the model,” OU head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said afterward. “And so you can kind of create a good barometer and benchmark every year knowing you get to play them twice.”
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 97-74 home victory over SMU on annual Field Trip Day
No. 15 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated SMU (1-1) 97-74 on Friday in Norman. Redshirt senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 25 points, adding four assists and five rebounds. Junior guard Nevaeh Tot scored 12 points and had seven assists. OU led SMU in assists 23-12 and had just 10...
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 66-58 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oklahoma defeated Arkansas Pine-Bluff 66-58 on Friday in Norman. Senior forward Jalen Hill led the Sooners (1-1) with a career-high 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting, while grabbing seven rebounds and blocking a shot in 36 minutes. OU coach Porter Moser thought the 6-foot-6, 232-pound forward’s improvement came from his accountability...
