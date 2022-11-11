Oklahoma fell to No. 1 Texas 3-0 on Saturday in Norman, snapping its three-game winning streak in Norman. Texas previously swept OU 3-0 in Austin on Sept. 24. “Texas is the model for consistency…when you talk about recruiting, when you talk about experience, when you talk about everything, they have become the model,” OU head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said afterward. “And so you can kind of create a good barometer and benchmark every year knowing you get to play them twice.”

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO