One Medical is planning to open a primary care office at The Shops at Legacy in Plano in 2023. (Courtesy One Medical) One Medical is planning to open an office in 2023 in The Shops at Legacy. The membership-based primary care provider offers in-person office visits as well as 24/7 on-demand virtual care. One Medical accepts most insurance carriers, according to its website. It has more than 125 offices across the country. The Plano office will be at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 180. An opening date has not yet been determined. www.onemedical.com.

