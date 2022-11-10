Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Related
Toasted Yolk Cafe closes Highland Village restaurant
The Toasted Yolk Cafe opened its Highland Village location April 9 and closed in November. (Courtesy The Toasted Yolk Cafe) The Toasted Yolk Cafe closed after opening in April. The Highland Village location closed in early November and is no longer listed on the franchise's website. The breakfast restaurant was located at the former IHOP at 3020 Justin Road. The menu served a variety of breakfast and lunch options. There are other locations open throughout the state with others expected to open, according to the company's website. https://thetoastedyolk.com/
Founder Of Chili’s To Open New Restaurant In Grand Prairie
The founder of Chili’s Bar and Grill will open a new concept restaurant in Grand Prairie. The restaurant will feature classic BBQ, Mexican-inspired dishes and homemade pie. Larry Lavine opened the first Chili’s on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1975, and many years later is still putting food on the table. As of 2017, Chili’s Bar and Grill had over 1,600 locations and has continued to grow. Lavine’s new restaurant, Loop 9 BBQ, is reported by Culture Map Dallas to open in Grand Prairie sometime in 2023. The restaurant was first announced with an open date of 2022, but delays have pushed back the opening.
AOL Corp
Frozen yogurt place and bakery among low scores in Arlington restaurant inspections
All 138 Arlington restaurants inspected by the health department between Oct. 23 and Nov. 5 passed inspection, according to city records. In Arlington inspections, a score of 100 is perfect, and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Two restaurants scored 75 or less, which means they will be reinspected.
dmagazine.com
How One Couple Restored Their Preston Hollow Home to Its Former Mid-Century Glory
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder—and thank goodness Eddie Maestri saw the potential in this 1970s home in Preston Hollow. Not even his husband, Adam Moore, was able to envision what Maestri had planned for the home when they first saw it. “We were living here a year, and Adam finally tells me that when he first walked through the house, he absolutely hated it,” Maestri laughs.
WATCH: Check out North Texas eatery Fish City Grill’s delicious crab legs
Right now we are on what they call a seafood diet, we see food and we eat it, especially when it's coming from Fish City Grill.
Dallas Observer
The Tex-Mex Christmas-Light Institution, Campo Verde, Gets a Reboot (And Dusted)
Campo Verde sits on a corner spot along Pioneer Parkway in Dalworthington Gardens, a small city tucked inside of Arlington and notable as being the motherland of the band Pantera and antsy cops on Bowen Road. A satellite dish the size of a Honda is perched on the roof of this colorful space, looking skyward, a hint of the time warp below.
9Round Fitness in Trophy Club is under new ownership
9Round in Trophy Club held a grand reopening in September under new ownership. (Ana Erwin/Community Impact) 9Round Fitness in Trophy Club held a grand reopening in September under new ownership at 2550 Bobcat Blvd., Ste. 110, Trophy Club. Owners Paul and Sumer Dawson completed minor remodeling since taking over the...
The Chiro Co. offers wellness-based, holistic chiropractic care in Grapevine
The Chiro Co. offers wellness-based and holistic chiropractic care. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Chiro Co. opened Sept. 26 at 621 N. Main St., Ste. 102, Grapevine. Chiropractor Dr. Jenna Carter said the practice offers wellness-based and holistic chiropractic care with a focus on the nervous system. The Chiro Co. offers chiropractic adjustment, acupuncture, cupping and the traditional Chinese practice of gua sha. The practice also offers pregnancy and postpartum care as well as adjustments for children.
These restaurants have the best guacamole around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have that one family member that claims their cooking is just as good, if not better than anything you can go out and buy at a restaurant. So, now that you’re thinking about them, how good is their guacamole?. Unless they’ve got it...
Trail improvements, meeting areas part of Richardson’s goals in updated parks master plan
The city of Richardson is planning to improve park trails and aquatics facilities as part of its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Richardson plans to address walking and biking trails and its aquatics facilities, according to an update of its Parks, Recreation and Open...
5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
This Design District Property Has the Makings of a SoHo Showcase
Oh, the possibilities. Angela Downes is making sure we see it, too. Downes, an agent with Compass Real Estate, envisions a property she’s listing in the Design District as the start of a trend. For 130-134 Howell St., Downes thought outside of the box, like retrofitting and redesigning the...
Crepe Delicious brings sweet, savory crepes to Grapevine Mills
Crepe Delicious offers sweet and savory crepes, panini sandwiches, gelato and other frozen treats. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Canada-based creperie Crepe Delicious opened in November in Grapevine Mills at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, according to the mall’s directory. The crepe kiosk offers sweet crepes such as the Tuttie-Fruittie with bananas, strawberries and Nutella, and savory crepes such as the California Steak filled with steak, avocado, tomato, red onion, lettuce, cheese and ranch. It also offers panini sandwiches, gelato and other frozen treats. www.crepedelicious.com.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — George Strait, Lindsey Stirling, and Christmas Markets
Festive season is in full swing, but it’s not all about the holidays this weekend. From big country concerts in Fort Worth to Dallas Christmas markets, these are the best things to do in North Texas this weekend. George Strait. November 18 and 19. For two nights, Country music...
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Architectural Masterpiece in Colleyville with Many Incredible Features Asking for $8.5 Million
The Home in Colleyville, a Tuscan private gated estate which captivates fascinating ceilings, grand gallery walkways, Tuscan columns, exposed beams, intricately inlayed travertine, seamless glass curved bay windows, and stained glass encased windows is now available for sale. This home located at 5513 Montclair Dr, Colleyville, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary Cornelius (Phone: 817-329-8850) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Colleyville.
dallasexpress.com
Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin
Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Wells Group renovates Grand Hotel, prepares to relocate Harvest in McKinney
The Grand Hotel was built in 1885, according to its website. (Courtesy Wells Group) Historic Downtown McKinney businesses the Grand Hotel & Ballroom and Harvest are undergoing changes as part of projects underway by their owner, the Wells Group. The Grand Hotel announced a series of recently completed renovations on...
Frisco ISD moves forward with plans for visual and performing arts center
In 2022, Wakeland High School won Best Musical in the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards for its production of “Curtains, the Musical.” (Courtesy Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD is moving forward with designing a new visual and performing arts center to expand opportunities for students. At the...
Primary care provider One Medical to open office at The Shops at Legacy in Plano
One Medical is planning to open a primary care office at The Shops at Legacy in Plano in 2023. (Courtesy One Medical) One Medical is planning to open an office in 2023 in The Shops at Legacy. The membership-based primary care provider offers in-person office visits as well as 24/7 on-demand virtual care. One Medical accepts most insurance carriers, according to its website. It has more than 125 offices across the country. The Plano office will be at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 180. An opening date has not yet been determined. www.onemedical.com.
Plano Symphony Orchestra celebrates 40 years of performing
The Plano Symphony Orchestra started in 1983. (Courtesy Plano Symphony Orchestra) The Plano Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 40th season this fall. Maestro Hector Guzman admitted when he first became the group’s music director at age 25 that he did not know what to expect. “I never dreamed that...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0