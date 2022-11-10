ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Village, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Toasted Yolk Cafe closes Highland Village restaurant

The Toasted Yolk Cafe opened its Highland Village location April 9 and closed in November. (Courtesy The Toasted Yolk Cafe) The Toasted Yolk Cafe closed after opening in April. The Highland Village location closed in early November and is no longer listed on the franchise's website. The breakfast restaurant was located at the former IHOP at 3020 Justin Road. The menu served a variety of breakfast and lunch options. There are other locations open throughout the state with others expected to open, according to the company's website. https://thetoastedyolk.com/​​​​​​​
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Local Profile

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

