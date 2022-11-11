ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

KKTV

Shooting under investigation in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Teller County Sunday morning. At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has released few details, confirming only that the suspect is accounted for. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News there were children at the scene when the shooting happened but that they were unharmed. No information about the number of victims or conditions of the victims has been released.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Murder-suicide investigation after 2 found dead

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after finding two people dead Sunday morning on Nov. 13. Shortly before 7:20 a.m., TCSO responded to reports of a shooting in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision near Florissant. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two people […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO

CSPD response to trespassing/camping complaints results in 23 warrants served, 19 citations issued, 1 felony arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers from the Citywide Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) responded to the area of I-25 and S. Nevada Ave., north of I-25 under the Nevada Ave. bridge regarding multiple trespassing/camping complaints. CSPD said the officers contacted 17 people who...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. The law enforcement agency is reporting their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) joined other officers with contacting people under the S. Nevada Avenue bridge near I-25 after multiple trespassing and camping complaints.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs; alcohol suspected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash on I-25 near South Academy this morning. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-25 when he collided with a Ford F-150. The Dodge driver, from Colorado Springs, died on scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nov. 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Sergio Alvarez, 35, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 187 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alvarez has a no-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 dead after single vehicle crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A man is dead after a single car crash in Pueblo Saturday morning. Colorado State Patrol troopers said the crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Highway 50 at Wago Drive. The driver was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West, and officials said he was the only one...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was killed after he crashed his car on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo Saturday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. It happened around 8:40 a.m. and CSP said the driver and sole occupant was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West. He died on scene. State patrol The post Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man tries to run from police, gets run over by car

UPDATE: THURSDAY 11/10/2022 7:18 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — A car vs. pedestrian crash in Pueblo on Thursday, Nov. 10 is being investigated after Pueblo Police say a man was running from police when he was run over. According to PPD, around 4 p.m. PPD officers were on a “proactive policing call” in the area of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deadly force justified in shooting near Vanguard School

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said the review of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in October 2021 near the Vanguard School has been completed, and the use of force that resulted in the suspect’s death was ruled justified. The shooting happened on Oct. 28, 2021, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police give out Thanksgiving food baskets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) distributed several Thanksgiving holiday food baskets to many families in the community in partnership with Walmart Sunday, Nov. 13. PPD gave a special thanks to Walmart Pueblo on Dillon Drive, Pueblo Parks and Recreation, PPD officers and PPD volunteers for making the event successful.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Firefighters respond to house fire near Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado Springs Friday morning. The house fire occurred on Pinyon Jay Drive, near Constitution Avenue and Highway 24, and firefighters said it appeared to have started in the home’s garage. Firefighters said both cars...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

