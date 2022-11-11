Read full article on original website
KKTV
Double-shooting in Teller County under investigation as murder-suicide; 3 young children unharmed
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Three small children are unharmed after they were taken from the scene of a deadly double-shooting Sunday morning. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a 911 call in the Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision just before 7:20 a.m. “Upon arrival, deputies found two...
KKTV
Shooting under investigation in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Teller County Sunday morning. At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has released few details, confirming only that the suspect is accounted for. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News there were children at the scene when the shooting happened but that they were unharmed. No information about the number of victims or conditions of the victims has been released.
KKTV
WATCH: Probable murder-suicide under investigation in Teller County
Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST.
Murder-suicide investigation after 2 found dead
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after finding two people dead Sunday morning on Nov. 13. Shortly before 7:20 a.m., TCSO responded to reports of a shooting in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision near Florissant. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two people […]
KRDO
CSPD response to trespassing/camping complaints results in 23 warrants served, 19 citations issued, 1 felony arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers from the Citywide Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) responded to the area of I-25 and S. Nevada Ave., north of I-25 under the Nevada Ave. bridge regarding multiple trespassing/camping complaints. CSPD said the officers contacted 17 people who...
Daily Record
Arrest affidavit: Cañon City man pointed gun at sheriff’s deputy twice
The Cañon City man who was shot by a Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy during a foot pursuit Oct. 20 allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at law enforcement twice before being incapacitated, according to an arrest affidavit. Tyler Scott Davenport, 28, was out of custody on parole at the...
KKTV
Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. The law enforcement agency is reporting their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) joined other officers with contacting people under the S. Nevada Avenue bridge near I-25 after multiple trespassing and camping complaints.
Slew of citations, arrests following sweep of Colorado Springs camp under I-25 bridge
Four people were arrested for felony offenses and 13 other individuals were ticketed for trespassing and arrested for drug possession and other misdemeanors Thursday morning, according to Colorado Springs police. Following complaints made to police regarding trespassing and camping under the South Nevada Avenue bridge just north of Interstate 25,...
KKTV
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs; alcohol suspected
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash on I-25 near South Academy this morning. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-25 when he collided with a Ford F-150. The Dodge driver, from Colorado Springs, died on scene.
Nov. 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Sergio Alvarez, 35, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 187 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alvarez has a no-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance […]
KKTV
WATCH: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt after wrong-way crash in south Colorado Springs
Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:06 AM MST.
KKTV
1 dead after single vehicle crash in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A man is dead after a single car crash in Pueblo Saturday morning. Colorado State Patrol troopers said the crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Highway 50 at Wago Drive. The driver was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West, and officials said he was the only one...
KKTV
At least eight vehicles involved in I-25 crash, several lanes shut down
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least eight vehicles are involved in a crash on I-25 near the Fillmore exit Saturday night. Multiple agencies are responding to the scene including police, fire, and medical. Southbound lanes of I-25 are shut down at Garden of the Gods according to Colorado Springs...
Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was killed after he crashed his car on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo Saturday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. It happened around 8:40 a.m. and CSP said the driver and sole occupant was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West. He died on scene. State patrol The post Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man appeared first on KRDO.
Man tries to run from police, gets run over by car
UPDATE: THURSDAY 11/10/2022 7:18 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — A car vs. pedestrian crash in Pueblo on Thursday, Nov. 10 is being investigated after Pueblo Police say a man was running from police when he was run over. According to PPD, around 4 p.m. PPD officers were on a “proactive policing call” in the area of […]
Deadly force justified in shooting near Vanguard School
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said the review of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in October 2021 near the Vanguard School has been completed, and the use of force that resulted in the suspect’s death was ruled justified. The shooting happened on Oct. 28, 2021, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) […]
Pueblo police give out Thanksgiving food baskets
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) distributed several Thanksgiving holiday food baskets to many families in the community in partnership with Walmart Sunday, Nov. 13. PPD gave a special thanks to Walmart Pueblo on Dillon Drive, Pueblo Parks and Recreation, PPD officers and PPD volunteers for making the event successful.
KKTV
Firefighters respond to house fire near Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado Springs Friday morning. The house fire occurred on Pinyon Jay Drive, near Constitution Avenue and Highway 24, and firefighters said it appeared to have started in the home’s garage. Firefighters said both cars...
KRDO
Secretary of State’s Office sending staff member to Pueblo County to oversee ballot count
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- All eyes are on Pueblo County while election workers continue counting key ballots in the tight race for Colorado's Third Congressional District seat. The race is extremely close between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. Thursday, the tide changed in favor...
KKTV
64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home. The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old. “For...
