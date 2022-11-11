ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stephen A. Smith on why the Lakers have to trade LeBron James

On Thursday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith argued that the Los Angeles Lakers have to trade forward LeBron James if they want to give themselves a better future. Smith’s argument is rooted in the fact that the Lakers are one of the worst shooting teams in the league right now. Smith also mentions that he likes what rookie head coach Darvin Ham is doing in terms of creating an effective offensive scheme and that the big 3 of James, forward Anthony Davis, and guard Russell Westbrook are playing well in their respective roles.
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Jaylen Brown Rips Nike Over Kyrie Irving Statement

Jaylen Brown wasn’t impressed with Nike’s recent handling of the Kyrie situation. Jaylen Brown is one of the most vocal players in the NBA when it comes to his fellow competitors. He is someone who stands up against injustice, and recently, he has been defending Kyrie Irving. Irving has faced a whole slew of punishments over his recent controversy. One such punishment has been the termination of his Nike deal.
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
