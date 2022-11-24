ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Fighting hunger together

The 36th annual ABC11 Together Food Drive runs from November 19 through December 7, wrapping up with the Drive-thru Day.

Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their tables. To combat that, generous community support is crucial!

On December 7th you can be a part of all the action and drop your donations off in person at three Food Lion locations:

- Durham, store #274: 4711 Hope Valley Rd Durham, NC 27707

- Raleigh, store #1358: 1121 Falls River Ave, Unit 101. Raleigh, NC 27614

- Fayetteville, store #818: 151 Westwood Shopping Center, Fayetteville, NC 28302

Don't feel like going out? On December 7, you can call the ABC11 Together Phone Bank at 1-844-346-9886. Volunteers will be available to accept monetary donations for the Food Drive from 6 am - 8 pm.