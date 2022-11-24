ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Fighting hunger together
The 36th annual ABC11 Together Food Drive runs from November 19 through December 7, wrapping up with the Drive-thru Day. This year's goal is to provide 1.8 million meals for our neighbors in need by giving to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina , the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC , or donating at your local Food Lion Store . Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their tables. To combat that, generous community support is crucial! Drive-thru Day December 7th On December 7th you can be a part of all the action and drop your donations off in person at three Food Lion locations: - Durham, store #274: 4711 Hope Valley Rd Durham, NC 27707 - Raleigh, store #1358: 1121 Falls River Ave, Unit 101. Raleigh, NC 27614 - Fayetteville, store #818: 151 Westwood Shopping Center, Fayetteville, NC 28302 Don't feel like going out? On December 7, you can call the ABC11 Together Phone Bank at 1-844-346-9886. Volunteers will be available to accept monetary donations for the Food Drive from 6 am - 8 pm. A big thanks to our ABC11 Together Food Drive sponsors: Food Lion , US Foods , BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina , LeithCars.com , Wake Tech , and Theatre in the Park .
