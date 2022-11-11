ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

See inside Cliodhna Jones' magical monochrome home in Cork

Cliodhna Jones' Co. Cork home is the epitome of crisp graphic style, underpinned with design detail. Here Cliodhna tells us how they made it happen. I'm a 30-year-old graphic designer living in Carrigaline, Co. Cork with my husband Danny and our little Jack Russell, Cooper! I’m also a lover of interior design and styling. I think the two interests really do go hand in hand, and graphic design styles I love translate into our home through the use of colour, textures, and prints.
Tree Hugger

Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House With No Experience

Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
rsvplive.ie

Fair City's Anto Collins splits with girlfriend following whirlwind romance

Fair City's Anto Collins splits from girlfriend Clodagh following a short-lived romance. Fans of the RTE soap opera were shocked to see the local postman end his marriage to wife Sharon in scenes earlier this month. It was revealed that Anto met a new woman while receiving treatment for his...
pethelpful.com

Savvy Cat Learns How to Bathe Himself and Even Drains the Tub After

If your cat isn't fond of water, you know how difficult it can be to give them a bath. They struggle to get out, they splash, they scratch you. Most cats just aren't the biggest fans of bath time, so most owners don't bathe them unless absolutely necessary. Now, the...
tinyhousetalk.com

Her Amazing, One-of-a-Kind Mermaid Cottage

There’s nothing better than a completely one-of-a-kind build, and that’s what KimAnna’s DIY Mermaid Cottage is! The cordwood-and-glass-bottle cabin is whimsical and eclectic — despite the seaside name, it’s sitting in the High Desert miles and miles from any ocean!. That said, the bathroom and...
Upworthy

'Sassy' girl is cracking us up with grand plan to turn everyone into witches and vampires: 'I'm evil'

Children are absolutely hilarious sometimes without even realizing so. Sometimes, they say the sassiest things that would shut adults up. The internet is cracking up at one such "sassy" girl's now-viral reaction to being assured she'll "change the world someday." The girl's mother Vikki (@mymadisyn), released a video of her response to TikTok. The video was put up on Reddit's r/MadeMeSmile sub, gaining a lot of praise for the young child. The video posted on TikTok has received over 3 million likes thus far.
AOL Corp

'Makes my bottom look amazing': Sofia Vergara's $25 retro jeans are so flattering

There's a lot of discussion about the ideal silhouette for jeans. The generational denim war has youngsters saying skinny jeans are out while many older style mavens favor high-waisted options, no matter if they're fitted, baggy or bootcut. One thing is for sure: We think that the best jeans are the ones that look good on you. Spoiler alert: The Melisa jeans from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection will look good on you. These pull-on fitted flares feature a wide elastic waistband to smooth out your midsection. The stretch denim hugs every curve in the best way, too. Plus, they're only $25!
rsvplive.ie

Mum shares genius hack to stop condensation gathering on windows overnight

With the cold, dark, winter nights well and truly upon us, many homes are struggling to control the build up of condensation on their windows that resembles a “swimming pool” come morning time. Cleaning expert Jen who has garnered 1 million followers on TikTok and even more on...
pethelpful.com

Woman's Reaction to Baby Sloth Birthday Surprise Is Too Sweet

TikTok user @Francesca_Morell recently celebrated her birthday and she got the most epically wonderful surprise ever. If you're an animal lover, we are sure you can appreciate how amazing this birthday gift is. Just watch the following video and get your own birthday wish list ready!. Oh my goodness we...
Dengarden

Man Shares the Best Way to Patch Up a Hole In the Wall

Calling in a handyman is tempting when you've got a hole in the wall, but this solution is often unnecessary. A small hole can be patched up with just a few minutes of prep work and a few items from your local hardware store. If you're looking for something more permanent (i.e., if it's too large for one drywall patch), there are options available—but they'll require more time and effort than simply buying some plasterboard and applying it yourself.
tinyhousetalk.com

Her Cozy 10×30 MitchCraft Tiny House

While we see a lot of bright white farmhouse tiny houses these days, Lisa bucked the tide by choosing an ultra-cozy color palette for her MitchCraft Tiny House on Wheels! Moody dark wood tones, warm stone colors, and striking custom windows make this a tiny home you’ll want to admire again and again.

