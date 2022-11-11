Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
See inside Cliodhna Jones' magical monochrome home in Cork
Cliodhna Jones' Co. Cork home is the epitome of crisp graphic style, underpinned with design detail. Here Cliodhna tells us how they made it happen. I'm a 30-year-old graphic designer living in Carrigaline, Co. Cork with my husband Danny and our little Jack Russell, Cooper! I’m also a lover of interior design and styling. I think the two interests really do go hand in hand, and graphic design styles I love translate into our home through the use of colour, textures, and prints.
Tree Hugger
Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House With No Experience
Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
rsvplive.ie
Lorraine Keane 'so proud' as eldest daughter Emelia makes her TV presenting debut
Lorraine Keane is one proud mum as her daughter Emelia made her TV presenting debut this week. The broadcaster and businesswoman has praised her eldest child for being "such a natural" after she was asked to take on a presenting gig with just a few days notice. Taking to Instagram,...
rsvplive.ie
Fair City's Anto Collins splits with girlfriend following whirlwind romance
Fair City's Anto Collins splits from girlfriend Clodagh following a short-lived romance. Fans of the RTE soap opera were shocked to see the local postman end his marriage to wife Sharon in scenes earlier this month. It was revealed that Anto met a new woman while receiving treatment for his...
Watch as this woman removes rings stuck on her fingers for 15 years
A video showcased this Sunday on the social media platform TikTok shows a woman getting rings removed from her fingers. What’s unique about this case is that the jewelry had been there for 15 years. The clip is shared by @jewelleryforever. Three rings make it hard to cut. "Because...
rsvplive.ie
A Place In the Sun's Jonnie Irwin diagnosed with terminal lung cancer at the age of 48
Jonnie Irwin has revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. The 48 year old host of 'A Place In The Sun' has a 40 year old wife, Jessica, as well as three children under five. He has opened up about his diagnosis, saying that he doesn't know how...
rsvplive.ie
Mary Peters says winning gold at the Olympics 50 years ago changed her life forever
Former pentathlete Mary Peters has said she can't believe it's been 50 years since she took home a gold medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The Northern Irish sportswoman told RSVP Magazine: "The time has absolutely flown by and I wish I could still be competing!. "Winning that gold medal...
pethelpful.com
Savvy Cat Learns How to Bathe Himself and Even Drains the Tub After
If your cat isn't fond of water, you know how difficult it can be to give them a bath. They struggle to get out, they splash, they scratch you. Most cats just aren't the biggest fans of bath time, so most owners don't bathe them unless absolutely necessary. Now, the...
tinyhousetalk.com
Her Amazing, One-of-a-Kind Mermaid Cottage
There’s nothing better than a completely one-of-a-kind build, and that’s what KimAnna’s DIY Mermaid Cottage is! The cordwood-and-glass-bottle cabin is whimsical and eclectic — despite the seaside name, it’s sitting in the High Desert miles and miles from any ocean!. That said, the bathroom and...
Upworthy
'Sassy' girl is cracking us up with grand plan to turn everyone into witches and vampires: 'I'm evil'
Children are absolutely hilarious sometimes without even realizing so. Sometimes, they say the sassiest things that would shut adults up. The internet is cracking up at one such "sassy" girl's now-viral reaction to being assured she'll "change the world someday." The girl's mother Vikki (@mymadisyn), released a video of her response to TikTok. The video was put up on Reddit's r/MadeMeSmile sub, gaining a lot of praise for the young child. The video posted on TikTok has received over 3 million likes thus far.
AOL Corp
'Makes my bottom look amazing': Sofia Vergara's $25 retro jeans are so flattering
There's a lot of discussion about the ideal silhouette for jeans. The generational denim war has youngsters saying skinny jeans are out while many older style mavens favor high-waisted options, no matter if they're fitted, baggy or bootcut. One thing is for sure: We think that the best jeans are the ones that look good on you. Spoiler alert: The Melisa jeans from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection will look good on you. These pull-on fitted flares feature a wide elastic waistband to smooth out your midsection. The stretch denim hugs every curve in the best way, too. Plus, they're only $25!
rsvplive.ie
Mum shares genius hack to stop condensation gathering on windows overnight
With the cold, dark, winter nights well and truly upon us, many homes are struggling to control the build up of condensation on their windows that resembles a “swimming pool” come morning time. Cleaning expert Jen who has garnered 1 million followers on TikTok and even more on...
11 subway tile alternatives for a fresh backsplash
The spotlight is on these tile alternatives to give your backsplash a super fresh finish
pethelpful.com
Woman's Reaction to Baby Sloth Birthday Surprise Is Too Sweet
TikTok user @Francesca_Morell recently celebrated her birthday and she got the most epically wonderful surprise ever. If you're an animal lover, we are sure you can appreciate how amazing this birthday gift is. Just watch the following video and get your own birthday wish list ready!. Oh my goodness we...
Man Shares the Best Way to Patch Up a Hole In the Wall
Calling in a handyman is tempting when you've got a hole in the wall, but this solution is often unnecessary. A small hole can be patched up with just a few minutes of prep work and a few items from your local hardware store. If you're looking for something more permanent (i.e., if it's too large for one drywall patch), there are options available—but they'll require more time and effort than simply buying some plasterboard and applying it yourself.
If You’re a Fan of That Viral Strawberry Stool, There’s Now a Lemon One
HomeGoods is once again giving us a reason to fill our homes with fruit-themed decor. As if this viral strawberry stool hadn’t been sweet enough, a similar lemon wedge table has been spotted in a store in Los Angeles. The bright, yellow stool perfectly resembles a cut lemon and...
tinyhousetalk.com
Her Cozy 10×30 MitchCraft Tiny House
While we see a lot of bright white farmhouse tiny houses these days, Lisa bucked the tide by choosing an ultra-cozy color palette for her MitchCraft Tiny House on Wheels! Moody dark wood tones, warm stone colors, and striking custom windows make this a tiny home you’ll want to admire again and again.
Woman Repurposes Butcher Block Tool Box as a Kitchen Storage Island and It’s Genius
Um, why has no one thought of this before!?
Comments / 0