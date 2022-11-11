Read full article on original website
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in DallasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
This Design District Property Has the Makings of a SoHo Showcase
Oh, the possibilities. Angela Downes is making sure we see it, too. Downes, an agent with Compass Real Estate, envisions a property she’s listing in the Design District as the start of a trend. For 130-134 Howell St., Downes thought outside of the box, like retrofitting and redesigning the...
Primary care provider One Medical to open office at The Shops at Legacy in Plano
One Medical is planning to open a primary care office at The Shops at Legacy in Plano in 2023. (Courtesy One Medical) One Medical is planning to open an office in 2023 in The Shops at Legacy. The membership-based primary care provider offers in-person office visits as well as 24/7 on-demand virtual care. One Medical accepts most insurance carriers, according to its website. It has more than 125 offices across the country. The Plano office will be at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 180. An opening date has not yet been determined. www.onemedical.com.
dallasexaminer.com
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location
The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
Live An Amenity Rich Life at Canyon Falls in Denton County
Canyon Falls is a master-planned community tucked between Flower Mound and Argyle in the Denton County town of Northlake. And it’s kind of the best of all the things. It has everything you need — walking trails, a clubhouse, a community pool, an elementary, a high school, and a gorgeous, better-than-new-construction-but-very-recently-constructed home. Why better? The owners took care of all the extras. They added two-inch wood blinds, a pool, an outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill, and a gorgeous pergola.
CityVet-Phillips Creek to open in January in west Frisco
CityVet-Phillips Creek is planned to open January. (Courtesy CityVet) A new CityVet location is planned to open in January at 415 Lebanon Road in Frisco, according to a company email. CityVet-Phillips Creek will provide standard vet care, including same-day walk-ins and urgent care services. The hospital will also be equipped for surgery, grooming and veterinary-managed boarding services. 469-598-1144. www.cityvet.com/cityvet/phillips-creek.
Modern Image Institute to offer licensed barber shop experience in Richardson
Modern Image Institute is scheduled to open by the start of 2023 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Modern Image Institute is expected to open soon at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson. Owner Albert Arias, a licensed barber who also operates two Modern Image Stylist locations in Garland and Mesquite, said the barber school is expected to open in December or January. Students at the barber school will be taught theory and techniques in the classroom and then continue their training on the main salon floor at the cutting stations. Graduates are given the ability to obtain their own license and operate at a licensed barber shop. 469-412-5170 (Garland location). www.modernimageco.com.
Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 care to pets in Fort Worth
Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care, diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Veterinary Emergency Group relocated Nov. 2 to 9001 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a company representative. The clinic was previously located at 9101 N. Freeway, Fort Worth. Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care to pets. The clinic also offers in-house diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery, ultrasound, treatment for diseases and more, according to its website. 817-928-5995. https://veterinaryemergencygroup.com/locations/fort-worth-tx.
Trail improvements, meeting areas part of Richardson’s goals in updated parks master plan
The city of Richardson is planning to improve park trails and aquatics facilities as part of its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Richardson plans to address walking and biking trails and its aquatics facilities, according to an update of its Parks, Recreation and Open...
Bella Custom Homes’ Build-to-Suit Offerings Expand to Frisco’s The Preserve, Throughout DFW
While the housing market is slightly unpredictable at the moment, one truth still reigns true — buyers are looking for quality over quantity. That’s why many Dallas-Ft. Worth buyers look to build their own custom dream house. With that decision come many secondary decisions, which can become quite...
dallasexpress.com
Plans Revealed for 2,545-Acre Local Development
City leaders were given a sneak peek behind the first phase of the Fields development in Frisco, revealing plans for more than 200 home lots, a gated and guarded community, and a network of walking trails. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney gave a video presentation on November 2 outlining plans for...
Scratch Catering & Fine Foods features catering for corporate dining, special events
Scratch Catering & Fine Foods offers catering for corporate events, social occasions and weddings. (Courtesy Scratch Catering & Fine Foods) Scratch Catering & Fine Foods moved its operations in November to 1800 E. Hwy. 114, Ste. 103, Southlake, according to owner Ted Bilsky. The catering service opened in 2015 at 2125 W. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 375. Bilsky said Scratch Catering is 100% off-premise catering, except during Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter when takeout is offered. For its catering services, Scratch Kitchen offers meals or snacks for corporate events, social occasions and weddings, according to its website. 817-421-6555. https://madescratch.com.
Results Physiotherapy brings physical therapy treatment to Flower Mound
Results Physiotherapy opened in Flower Mound in early November. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Results Physiotherapy opened a new location in Flower Mound on Nov. 7, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new clinic is located at 811 International Parkway, Ste. 430. Results Physiotherapy offers a variety of physical therapy treatments, including manual therapy, dry needling, pelvic health, and work and running injury treatment. 469-312-2585. www.resultspt.com/flower-mound-texas.
Restore Hyper Wellness to offer cryotherapy, infrared sauna, more services in Richardson
Restore Hyper Wellness offers cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, compression and other wellness treatments. (Courtesy Restore Hyper Wellness) Restore Hyper Wellness is coming soon to Richardson at 212 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 202. The wellness center, which has locations in Plano, Murphy and Frisco, is soft opening Nov. 28. Services offered at Restore are designed to promote health and wellness, including cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, compression, stretching and an infrared sauna. 940-326-5720. www.restore.com/locations/tx-richardson-tx049.
Simplified Pools bringing cleaning and repair to Northlake
Simplified Pools is set to open in March. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Simplified Pools is set to open in Northlake in early March, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store will be located at 1611 Commons Circle. Simplified Pools will offer pool-cleaning and chemical services, pool-cleaning supplies, and pool and spa repairs. 469-455-1054. www.simplifiedpools.com.
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
Pharmacy Plus to bring full-service facility to Northlake
Pharmacy Plus is set to open in Northlake. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Pharmacy Plus is planning to open in Northlake in mid-November, according to a spokesperson for the company. The pharmacy located at 101 Plaza Place, Ste. 100, will provide full pharmacy services, over-the-counter drugs and medical supplies, free local delivery and a drive-thru window. 469-949-9797. www.gopharmacyplus.com/northlake.
Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville expected to close, be replaced with Eddie’s Napolis
Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco on Nov. 7. (Courtesy Sfereco) Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville is slated to close, and another restaurant is anticipated to take its place. Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco. The...
FYE Sports Cards offers trading, consignment in Colleyville
FYE Sports Cards features sports trading cards, sports memorabilia, and helps sports fans grade and authenticate their cards. (Lexi Canivel/Community Impact) FYE Sports Cards opened in August at 5509 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 260, Colleyville, according to its website. The store features sports trading cards, sports memorabilia and consignment for sports cards. It also helps customers grade and authenticate their cards through the third-party companies Professional Sports Authenticator, also known as PSA, and Beckett Grading Services, or BGS. 682-325-4146. www.fyesportscards.com.
