West side Saginaw neighborhood experiences third deadly shooting since June
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A west side Saginaw neighborhood is hit by gun violence again. A 15-year-old is in custody in connection with the city's most recent homicide. A 20-year-old man died from his injures in the shooting on Porter Street in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. The shooting took place...
Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
Police chase from Flint area leads Oakland University to shelter-in-place
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Oakland University in Metro Detroit said a police chase that started in Mid-Michigan led to a shelter-in-place order at the school. The university first put out a bulletin a little before 5:30 a.m. Monday, reporting two armed men had been spotted on the East Campus.
15-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Saginaw residence
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 20-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting outside a residence in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m. The 20-year-old victim,...
More than a dozen vehicles stolen from a Flint auto lot
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly two dozen thieves made off with more than a dozen vehicles from a Flint auto auction lot, leading to a chase and a deadly crash. It all unfolded around 3 a.m. Police say a group of 20 broke into a secured auto auction lot on the northwest corner of Atherton Road and Saginaw Street in Flint.
Neighbors trying to pick up pieces following deadly fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One week after a fire tore through a Flint apartment building, killing two young boys and destroying connecting units, families are trying to pick up the pieces and move forward. Alexis Jones was asleep when she was alerted to the fast moving fire at Midway Square...
38-year-old dead, another hospitalized after shootout outside Burton eatery
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One man died and another was recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand after a shootout outside Starlite Coney Island in Burton over the weekend. The Burton Police Department says 38-year-old Jeffrey William Flick of Genesee Township and the other suspect got into a...
One person dead, another in hospital following shooting at Burton restaurant
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT)- Burton Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a local restaurant. According to Burton Police Chief Brian Ross, officers were called to the Starlite Coney Island in the 1500 block of Center Road around 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the restaurant. They were both transported to Hurley hospital.
Tolls to cross the Liberty Bridge to start early next year
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After several pandemic-related delays rehab work on Bay City's Liberty Bridge is expected to be complete by the end of the year. It will become a toll bridge with tolling expected to begin early next year. You can pre-register for an account now, but some...
Mott men's and women's basketball earn wins over Lansing
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Mott men's and women's basketball team went to the wire against Lansing. The Lady Bear's took down the Stars 45-41, thanks to clutch free throws by Leah Lappin. The men's team used a complete team effort to get past Lansing, 78-74. Carman-ainsworth star-guard Mahki Ellison finished...
Northwood head football coach Leonard Haynes resigns
MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - After spending nearly three decades with the Northwood football program, head coach Leonard Haynes resigned Monday afternoon. He had a career record of 23-52. Haynes career started with the Timberwolves as player back in the early 90s. In 1995, he began his 20 year career as...
