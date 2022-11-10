BURTON, Mich. (WJRT)- Burton Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a local restaurant. According to Burton Police Chief Brian Ross, officers were called to the Starlite Coney Island in the 1500 block of Center Road around 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the restaurant. They were both transported to Hurley hospital.

