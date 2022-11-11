Read full article on original website
Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial
The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
Boosie Responds To Being Clowned Over Spirit Airlines Flight
Boosie is known for having funs with his fans on social media. The Baton Rogue rapper built such a rapport with his fan base that they feel as if they know him. Earlier this week, Boosie began to trend online after fans shared a video, claiming that it was the “Set It Off” rapper boarding a flight on Spirit Airlines.
Nigerian-American Artist Yinka Shares Sultry New Song, “Two Weeks”
Good news for those who love the rhythm and blues – we’ve got more new music for your outside of this week’s R&B Season playlist update. On that, we highlighted tracks from Stormzy, Rihanna, and Lil Tjay, among others. Now, though, we’ve got a rising Nigerian-American artist who’s making her HNHH debut today.
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
E-40 Releases New Banger, “In The Air Where It’s Fair”
E-40 is one of the West Coast’s most important and prolific rappers, a legacy he continues to create. In addition to songs like “Too Big” from this year with Mount Westmore, he’s just dropped “In The Air Where It’s Fair” with Cousin Fik. The Bay legend dominated the track with his trademark dizzying rhymes and off-beat flows, and also released a music video.
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Nas’ Calabasas Home Robbed, Thieves Took 2 Bags Full Of Unknown Items
Thankfully, the rapper was across the country in New York City at the time of the incident. Nas’ weekend started off on a high note thanks to the arrival of his King’s Disease III album in collaboration with Hit-Boy. However, that joy was short-lived as on Saturday (November 12), his Calabasas home was robbed by two thieves.
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Eminem gives epic Rock Hall performance with Steven Tyler, Ed Sheeran
LOS ANGELES – For the second year in a row, a rapper delivered the most jaw-dropping performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In 2021, it was LL Cool J sweating across the stage. In 2022, it was Eminem, whose star power combined with amazing special guests brought the house down at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
Cardi B & Quavo Pen Emotional Messages To Takeoff: “You Are OUR Angel”
Beautiful words about the late Kirsnick Khari Ball continue to pour in following yesterday’s memorial. Friday (November 11) was an undeniably emotional day for the family of 28-year-old Migos rapper, Takeoff. After he was shot and killed in Houston earlier this month, the Atlanta native has been laid to rest. Now, he continues to be mounted by the friends, family, and fans that he leaves behind.
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”
Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
Rihanna Reflects On Parenting: “Being A New Mom Is Insane”
Rihanna recently spoke about parenting with A$AP Rocky, admitting that she’s discovering a new type of tiredness. Rihanna discussed her life as a parent with Vogue during a recent interview ahead of her Savage x Fenty Volume Vol. 4 show. The Anti singer spoke about discovering a new type of “tired,” as well as the beauty of her child’s smile.
Drake Clowned For Bonnet Pic, 21 Savage Reacts
The Toronto star also bet $121k on a game of 2K between his collaborator 21 Savage and streamer Kai Cenat. Many of Drake’s bars, disses, and refrains on Her Loss have entered the pantheon of 6 God memes online. Especially “21, can you do something for me” went viral on platforms like TikTok, plus his cheeky “Purr” ad-lib. Recently, 21 responded to a couple of these with streamer Kai Cenat. Meanwhile, there’s a recent Drake pic in a bonnet that begs a reaction.
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Foogiano Drops Menacing Single, “Body 4 Body”
Greensboro, Georgia rapper has just released a new trap single titled “Body 4 Body.” Foogiano, who is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, flows over menacing pianos and heavy bass. Sounds familiar? Well, the 29-year-old has delivered and honed that very style throughout his career. Even jail time couldn’t stop him, as he dropped “Live From Da Feds” this January from behind bars. He’s still there.
GASHI Drops Moody “Elevators”
GASHI has certainly been on the rise for a while now. The Brooklyn rapper previously dropped 1984, an eighteen-song LP which features the likes of G-Eazy, Rose Gold, Diamond Cafe, Devault, and many more. The project subsequently turned heads, and GASHI now has an impressive list of collaborators, including Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Sting, and more. Now, he’s back with the highly anticipated follow-up Elevators.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Babyface Pens The Soundtrack For A Sultry Night
Legendary record producer and songwriter Kenneth Brian Edmonds better known as Babyface, has one of the best pen games in the business. The Grammy Award-winner is behind some of the greatest r&b and dance songs from the late 1980s and the early 90s. Artists who have benefited from icon’s artistry include longtime collaborator Toni Braxton, K-Ci & JoJo, Tevin Campbell, Fantasia, and many more.
Maya Jane Coles drops “Freefall” featuring Moxie Knox
Multi-genre electronic act Maya Jane Coles is back before the end of the year with her new single “Freefall” featuring New York R&B singer-songwriter Moxie Knox. The song dropped via Coles own record label, I/AM/ME. The catchy house tune exemplifies why the producer is dubbed the “first lady...
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Skaiwater Drops New Album “Rave”
Skaiwater is an artist to watch. The UK rapper’s been on a roll since he dropped Happy Hour in 2021. This year, he released “#Miles,” which became a viral hit, and which he remixed with none other than Lil Uzi Vert on “miles.” He also dropped “boys don’t cry” and “eyes.”
