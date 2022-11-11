Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Holiday Words Card with Pops of Glitter
This sweet and simple card from Laurie Wilson would be pretty easy to mass produce this year and I feel would work for anyone no matter what Holidays they celebrate. Using new dies from Tim Holtz from Sizzix she die cut the words stacked in a row, added ink blended on the panel underneath, adding the die cut icons to each word, covering them with Stickles Glitter Glue in different colors. A few dies of trees and a cloud finish off the design.
Recycled Crafts
Layered Christmas Wreath Card
Tina used stamps and dies from Papertrey Ink to created this beautiful Christmas Wreath Card. Over the die cut background she stamped and die cut many greenery boughs in green inks, adding them around the edges of a die cut white circle with stamped sentiment, then layered on a wreath stamped in multiple colors and lastly added red berries, twine and a button for a wonderful layered look with lots of dimension.
Recycled Crafts
Shell Shawl Crochet Pattern
The Shell Shawl is a crochet scarf pattern made with bulky weight yarn that has an easy level of difficulty. The intricate lace design leaves a shell pattern, adorable and warm. You can find the free crochet pattern here.
Recycled Crafts
Fall Love Cross Stitch Pattern
Fall doesn’t end with Thanksgiving, so there’s still time to stitch up some sweet fall decor for Thanksgiving and beyond. This autumn heart cross stitch pattern from Cross with Me features fall leaves and acorns in a heart shape. The stitch area is 96 by 94 stitches and it uses six colors. It comes out to 6.86 x 6.71 inches on 14-count fabric.
livingetc.com
Transitional style is taking over interior design – top designers on 11 ways to capture the calm and collected look
What is transitional design, to the uninitiated? If your preferred style is a little bit classic and contemporary all at once, you’re likely a fan of this unquestionably popular interior trend without even knowing it. “Transitional design is about blending a traditional aesthetic with modernist sensibilities,” says Los Angeles...
Recycled Crafts
Plastic Canvas Christmas Ornament Patterns
Get ready to decorate your Christmas tree in style with these patterns that you can purchase over at Annie’s Craft Store. Each one is more adorable than the next. For all of them you will need standard plastic canvas making supplies. With 35 mini ornaments to choose from, you...
Recycled Crafts
Autumn Layout using Nuvo Drops 2 Ways
Nuvo Drops are a thick liquid that comes in a squeeze style bottle that are usually used to add decorative drops of color and shine to paper crafting projects but Sara wanted to use them in a different way. For her beautiful Autumn layout she scraped the Nuvo Drops across the background as well as across some white cardstock and then die cut leaves from it for some pretty shimmery fall leaves.
My DIY range hood and backsplash build gave my kitchen the perfect farmhouse finish
I craved charm in my kitchen space and adding a custom range hood and shelving was the best move.
Recycled Crafts
Holiday Memory Countdown Box
This amazing Holiday Box from Tara reminds me a Memory Dex but she created her own custom box “holder” with rolls of pattern paper to hold each small scrapbook card. The cards are numbered 1-25 for a each day of the month until Christmas and decorated front and back with products from Simple Stories. You can add photos and journaling to each card to create a wonderful keepsake.
Recycled Crafts
25 FREE Snowflake Digital Stamps and Dies
With Winter and the Holidays soon approaching and all of us working hard on our cards and projects some FREE designs would sure be nice, huh? How about 25 different snowflake digital stamps!? These images can be added to greeting cards, scrapbook layouts, planner pages and more. They come in PNG, SVG and EPS for a variety of ways to use them, so they can also be die cut instead of printed!
Recycled Crafts
Zipper Pouch DIY Advent Calendar Tutorial
Create a fun and unique Advent calendar for your kids! This zipper pouch Advent calendar is made up of 24 triangle zipper pouches. You can hang them from a garland or on a Christmas tree, or just pile them all in a pretty bowl. The tutorial includes three sizes of pouches – 2.5″, 3.5″, and 4.5″ – to fit different sizes of Advent treats. You can find the tutorial over at Bombshell Bling.
Made In Just Dropped 3 New Dutch Oven Colors — Here’s a First Look
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If we had any complaints about Made In’s Dutch oven — and that’s a big if — it’d be that the range of colors is super, super curated. The versatile pot launched earlier this year with a vibrant Harbour Blue, followed by an equally bright Made In Red and a subdued Antique White (previously called Linen).
An IKEA Billy bookcase hack inspired this cute media wall DIY
This cute DIY was inspired by an IKEA Billy bookcase hack and brought a ton of symmetry to an otherwise basic media wall space.
Vintage Bathroom Tile Inspiration
Use wallpaper, clever paint choices and smart styling in your bathroom to make the most of colorful vintage tile. Vintage bathroom tile often features bold colors, like this beautiful salmon pink from @onedelightfulhome. Instead of playing down the color, amp up the entire vibe of the bathroom with pattern, texture, and yes — more color. The moody floral wallpaper, gold accents and star pattern flooring complements the vintage tile and makes it look like intentional.
Recycled Crafts
Nature Watercolor Spray Art
Gather some of the falling leaves or other natural materials and make these colorful and super easy watercolor spray art projects. They use liquid watercolor (which you can buy or make yourself) and you can use anything as a resist, including natural materials, play feathers, other small objects from around the house, basically whatever you have handy can be a part of this art experiment.
KARK
We love a POP of color
Personal stylist and business owner, Stephanie Hobbs shows us a few new styling tricks straight from her fashion playbook. For more information or to book a consultation, visit stylemestephaniear.com.
Build a simple wall-mounted laundry rack to dry your delicates in style
When your clothes are done drying, just fold this DIY drying rack up against the wall. Jean LevasseurMagnets help this folding DIY contraption stay closed.
heckhome.com
Splash of Arts: The Store that Helps Decorate Your Wall
Wall art is an affordable, maintenance-free as well as healthy, friendly option to decorate your walls. Eye-catching, attention grabber, and exceptional wall arts are good decorations for the walls of your living room, bedroom walls, kitchen, kid’s room, office space, and many others. However, with so many wall arts to choose from, getting the best one is overwhelming. Worry no more, as Splash of Arts is here to help you decorate your wall.
Comments / 0