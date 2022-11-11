ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76

By Cameron Kiszla, Nexstar Media Wire
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214OCf_0j7Tm3vF00

( KTLA ) — Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets .

Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports.

Gallagher shot to fame in the 1970s after appearing on late-night television shows, including “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzR6x_0j7Tm3vF00
Comedian Gallagher is shown during an interview with host Johnny Carson on Feb. 13, 1979. (Ron Tom/NBC via Getty Images)

He then gained more prominence through 13 specials, beginning with 1980’s “An Uncensored Evening” for Showtime, which was the network’s first comedy special, Variety reported .

He also recorded several comedy specials for HBO.

Even after the height of his fame, Gallagher’s influence persisted through homages and parodies, including in the early 2000s on “Chapelle’s Show,” which captured his trademark smashing of watermelons and other items using his “Sledge-O-Matic” hammer.

Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

In recent years, however, Gallagher’s act was criticized by some as being homophobic and racist . He notably stormed out of a recording of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast mid-interview when questioned about some of those jokes.

He also sued his younger brother, Ron, for trademark infringement after he adopted the moniker Gallagher II and went on tour “mimicking his act,” the Tampa Bay Times reported .

On his Facebook page, Gallagher promoted performances from as recently as October, noting that he was “feeling great!!” and wanted to work on “projects to make this world a ‘funner planet.’”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WCBD Count on 2

High school football playoff schedule changes announced ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Some local high schools have announced football schedule changes in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Nicole is expected to pass through the Carolinas on Friday with bands of heavy rain, gusty winds, high surf, coastal flooding, and an isolated tornado risk beginning in the Lowcountry on Thursday evening. Here are the current […]
CHARLESTON, SC
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston Announces Her Dad's Death With a Series of Poignant Childhood Photos Celebrating Their Father-Daughter Bond

Jennifer Aniston is grieving the loss of her father John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. The Friends star announced the passing of her dad today, who was a Greek actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Jennifer shared a series of poignant childhood photos and more recent snapshots showing their love throughout the years. “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram today. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain.” She continued,...
The Independent

Taylor Lautner and wife both become Taylor Lautner after marriage

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome will both go by Taylor Lautner after getting married in California.The Twilight actor, 30, and his partner, 24, wed last Friday, 11 November, at a winery exactly one year after getting engaged.Earlier this year, Lautner told The Kelly Clarkson Show that Dome would be taking his surname when they got married, despite the confusion it may cause.“[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated,” he said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Stars arrive on red carpet at MTV Europe Music AwardsRats 'bop' to music demonstrating rhythm and harmonyRockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

Meet the Experts: Film costume designers roundtable: ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ ‘Till’ and ‘Women Talking’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

A main character’s outfit might catch your eye and be the focus of a scene, but the wardrobe on dozens — sometimes hundreds — of background performers are just as important and fun to design. “I love dressing background,” Quita Alfred (“Women Talking”) tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Film Costume Designers panel roundtable with Emma Fryer (“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”) and Marci Rodgers (“Till”). “Background is so important to the feel of a film because it can be seamless and you don’t notice it but you’re enjoying the film and it paints a picture, or it can be really...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Police have reported one injury. The roadway […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash

UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Scientists concerned over damage to South Carolina beaches, dunes caused by Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Scientists with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) are concerned about the impact Tropical Storm Nicole could have on South Carolina beaches. A new coastal change forecast from the USGS predicts sandy beaches and dunes in South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia are likely to see significant impacts from the storm this […]
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville PD mourns passing of captain amid cancer battle

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson came to the department in 2002 after serving four years with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety. The department said Capt. Johnson worked his way up from patrolman […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lost dog shows up at Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: Deputies say the dog’s owner has been located. — COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention, Colleton County residents – are you missing a male German Shepard? A spokesperson for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the lost pup followed deputies into the sheriff’s office on Monday morning. “Deputies assumed he showed up to fill […]
WCBD Count on 2

Charlamagne Tha God to present turkey giveaway on Nov. 19

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey giveaway will take place this weekend at Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner. American radio host and Charleston native Charlamagne Tha God will host the 9th annual turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the student parking lot at Berkeley High School. […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy