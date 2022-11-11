At least 11 injured in accident on Turnpike in Beaver Co.

Up to 11 people were injured after multiple crashes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township.

Though initial reports indicated 18 people were injured, State Police on the Turnpike said that number has been reduced to 11. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Much of the westbound Turnpike in that area was closed, but the left lane has reopened.

Turnpike officials are warning of significant delays.