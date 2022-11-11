ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

At least 11 injured in accident on Turnpike in Beaver Co.

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vt956_0j7Tlu8w00

Up to 11 people were injured after multiple crashes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township.

Though initial reports indicated 18 people were injured, State Police on the Turnpike said that number has been reduced to 11. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Much of the westbound Turnpike in that area was closed, but the left lane has reopened.

Turnpike officials are warning of significant delays.

Comments / 1

Related
explore venango

Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Major crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike sends 11 people to the hospital

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Multiple people were injured following a 10-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County on Friday morning.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township, authorities said.Eleven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening.First responders rushed to the scene at mile marker 14.2.A total of 10 vehicles were involved in the crash and two others broke down in the resulting traffic jam.Part of the Turnpike westbound was closed for hours as police investigated and crews cleared the scene. The left lane was able to get by, but the restrictions caused significant delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

North Huntingdon crash sends six people to the hospital

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A car crash in North Huntingdon sent six people to the hospital on Thursday evening. Westmoreland County 911 confirmed that a head-on accident happened on Route 30 at Colonial Manor Road. The crash closed Route 30 in both directions. The road has since been reopened.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills

VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
VERONA, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy