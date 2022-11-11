ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene: DeSantis should stay put as governor

By Jared Gans
 2 days ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a close ally of former President Trump, says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) should stay on as governor amid rumors that he could challenge Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Greene did not directly mention DeSantis’s potential interest in a 2024 run in a Twitter thread on Friday but said that losing a “strong Republican governor” early because political consultants are urging them to run for president hurts the country because it leaves their states weak and vulnerable to poor leadership or Democratic control.

“If anything we need governors like [Georgia’s Brian] Kemp, DeSantis, and hopefully Kari Lake more than 8 yrs,” she said, referring to the GOP nominee in Arizona, whose race has yet to be called.

Greene’s comments come after DeSantis won a resounding victory in his reelection bid this week, defeating Democrat Charlie Crist by almost 20 points. Republicans in Florida were widely successful, with Sen. Marco Rubio (R) winning his own reelection race and Republican candidates winning most House races.

Trump, meanwhile, has faced criticism from members of his own party for the candidates he backed losing in key Senate, House and gubernatorial races, with some directly blaming him for the party’s underwhelming performance.

The GOP hoped to make large gains in the House and Senate, but they will likely have a narrow majority in the House and may not win control of the Senate.

Some strategists have said DeSantis’s success and Trump’s disappointments could help DeSantis to make a run for the presidency in 2024, but Greene said state-level success and national success cannot be compared.

“Anyone thinking same results from Republican states can instantly be achieved in one presidential election is unfortunately misled or is misleading people,” she said.

Greene said the right path forward is with the “strongest reddest states possible” and a Republican “fighting force” at the federal level.

She said it is too early to cast blame on anyone for the results as votes are still being counted in several races and other election issues like redistricting and new state election laws hurt Republicans and prevented a red wave from happening.

Another of Trump’s GOP House allies, Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), the conference chair, on Friday preemptively endorsed him for president in 2024 ahead of a “big announcement” he’s teased for Tuesday.

“It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America, who has a proven track record of conservative governance. Poll after poll shows that President Trump would defeat any Republican challenger by massive margins, and would beat Joe Biden if the election were held today,” Stefanik said.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

