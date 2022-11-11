ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

fox47.com

First Annual Great Midwest Crane Fest takes flight in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. — From November 10 through November 12, people got up close and personal with Wisconsin’s feathered friends all for a good reason. Two of Wisconsin’s leading conservation organizations, based in Baraboo, the International Crane Foundation and the Aldo Leopold Foundation came together to create the first annual Great Midwest Crane Fest.
BARABOO, WI
fox47.com

Local For You - In The Know - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells

Make plans to head to Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells with two big events planned for Saturday, November 19th! The day begins with their 8th Annual Women's Expo, followed by a Magic Mike Tribute show at night. FOX47's Local For You "In The Know" segment is sponsored by Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
SANTA MONICA, CA
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your ultimate Wisconsin holiday parade guide

WISCONSIN — The winter air is slowly making its way into Wisconsin and the countdown to the holidays has already begun. Many celebrations are getting people in the holiday spirit statewide. We rounded up all the major holiday parades so you can save time finding the dates and times.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An unintentional firing of an officer-issued firearm was reported at a southern Wisconsin middle school back in September, inspections showed no defects. According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened at Edison Middle School on September 19, which officers described as an ‘unintentional, unique,...
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Verona church holds first in-person service since pandemic

VERONA, Wis. – For the first time since the pandemic began, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church held an in-person service Sunday. They combined their congregations at Verona Area High School. There’s nothing like celebrating a post-pandemic first, and this one has been a long time coming. “And we’re bringing...
VERONA, WI
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs

The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

One dead following crash in Town of Oregon

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co: One dead after US 14 crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66 year old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison

Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Nearly $100,000 raised for Southwest Wisconsin's homeless veterans

WINDSOR, Wis. – Chad Alder was once a homeless veteran. Over the last eight years, he’s raised nearly $100,000 for Southern Wisconsin’s homeless veterans at an annual event at Rodeside Grill in Windsor. “I started this back in 2015 with just a thought of wanting to raise...
WINDSOR, WI

