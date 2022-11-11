Read full article on original website
fox47.com
First Annual Great Midwest Crane Fest takes flight in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. — From November 10 through November 12, people got up close and personal with Wisconsin’s feathered friends all for a good reason. Two of Wisconsin’s leading conservation organizations, based in Baraboo, the International Crane Foundation and the Aldo Leopold Foundation came together to create the first annual Great Midwest Crane Fest.
fox47.com
Local For You - In The Know - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells
Make plans to head to Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells with two big events planned for Saturday, November 19th! The day begins with their 8th Annual Women's Expo, followed by a Magic Mike Tribute show at night. FOX47's Local For You "In The Know" segment is sponsored by Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
wearegreenbay.com
California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
spectrumnews1.com
Your ultimate Wisconsin holiday parade guide
WISCONSIN — The winter air is slowly making its way into Wisconsin and the countdown to the holidays has already begun. Many celebrations are getting people in the holiday spirit statewide. We rounded up all the major holiday parades so you can save time finding the dates and times.
wiproud.com
‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An unintentional firing of an officer-issued firearm was reported at a southern Wisconsin middle school back in September, inspections showed no defects. According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened at Edison Middle School on September 19, which officers described as an ‘unintentional, unique,...
wiproud.com
9 dairy cattle dead after hauler carrying 38 Holsteins tips over on Wisconsin highway on-ramp
CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.
fox47.com
Verona church holds first in-person service since pandemic
VERONA, Wis. – For the first time since the pandemic began, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church held an in-person service Sunday. They combined their congregations at Verona Area High School. There’s nothing like celebrating a post-pandemic first, and this one has been a long time coming. “And we’re bringing...
First Warn Traffic: Street closures Sunday for annual Madison Marathon
The annual Madison Marathon will lead to a number of road closures downtown starting Sunday morning. Here are the areas to avoid.
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs
The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
fox47.com
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM.
nbc15.com
Rock Co: One dead after US 14 crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66 year old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Dozens to make victim impact statements
Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court in Darrell Brooks' sentencing next week, according to a letter from District Attorney Sue Opper.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
nbc15.com
Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison
Veterans Day was observed Friday morning with a ceremony in the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda. For the last 18 years, the Portage community has ensured their veterans feel honored on Veterans Day.
Daily Cardinal
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
big10central.com
Badgers fans call for changes after Wisconsin football's loss at Iowa
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the 24-10 loss at Iowa. Here's what they are saying.
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
fox47.com
Nearly $100,000 raised for Southwest Wisconsin's homeless veterans
WINDSOR, Wis. – Chad Alder was once a homeless veteran. Over the last eight years, he’s raised nearly $100,000 for Southern Wisconsin’s homeless veterans at an annual event at Rodeside Grill in Windsor. “I started this back in 2015 with just a thought of wanting to raise...
