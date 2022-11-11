ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Freshman report: Gamecocks versus Gators

In the 38-6 loss to Florida on Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, South Carolina saw five of its true freshman take the field. Those five true freshmen for the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) who played against the Gators were defensive backs Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith and Kajuan Banks along with linebacker Stone Blanton and EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Beamer talks linebacker play after the Florida game

There’s been a little bit of disinformation floating around the Internet about the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Defensive coordinator Clayton White is the inside linebackers coach. Trey Money, a graduate assistant who joined the staff earlier this year, helps White work with Sherrod Greene, Brad Johnson and the rest of the inside linebackers.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

If no Lloyd, no changes coming

South Carolina’s ground game is as strong as a strand of tinsel that will hang on soon-to-be decorated Christmas trees. A meager 68 sack-adjusted yards was put up against a Florida team that was giving up 185.3 yards per game on Saturday afternoon at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium by an undermanned Gamecocks team.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Florida

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to make it 2 in a row over Florida. The Gamecocks are in Gainesville to take on the Gators. Before kickoff, South Carolina’s Twitter account revealed Beamer’s squad will sport garnet helmets and white pants with the traditional road white jerseys.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina

Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gray's fire helps extinguish Clemson

South Carolina had a warrior in the paint on Friday night and he was doing battle against an unexpected foe. Maybe lost in the shuffle with the comings and goings off of last year’s roster was Josh Gray, but he played a pivotal role for the Gamecocks (2-0) in the 60-58 victory over Clemson.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks women's hoops announces quartet of signees

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
COLUMBIA, SC
spoonuniversity.com

"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students

The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Midlands cross-country teams win state titles

Midlands cross-country teams claimed state championships over the past three days. It started Thursday when the Lexington High School girls' team finished first at the S.C. High School League Class 5A final at Sandhills Research Center in Columbia. In winning the program's second championship and first since 2012, the Lady Wildcats had three runners finish in the top 10 led by eighth grader Kendra Miles.
LEXINGTON, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
News19 WLTX

Irmo deciding what to do with second round of ARPA funds, $2.5M

IRMO, S.C. — The town of Irmo just received its second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds amounting to $2.5M. And a lot can be done with that amount of money. It's the latest direct deposit the federal government is giving the town of Irmo in the form of ARPA dollars. Irmo started discussing its first allotment of $2.5M back in January of this year. This is the second $2.5 million.
IRMO, SC
247Sports

247Sports

