Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility Morning
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship Week
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence Raiford
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
Freshman report: Gamecocks versus Gators
In the 38-6 loss to Florida on Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, South Carolina saw five of its true freshman take the field. Those five true freshmen for the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) who played against the Gators were defensive backs Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith and Kajuan Banks along with linebacker Stone Blanton and EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr.
Beamer talks linebacker play after the Florida game
There’s been a little bit of disinformation floating around the Internet about the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Defensive coordinator Clayton White is the inside linebackers coach. Trey Money, a graduate assistant who joined the staff earlier this year, helps White work with Sherrod Greene, Brad Johnson and the rest of the inside linebackers.
If no Lloyd, no changes coming
South Carolina’s ground game is as strong as a strand of tinsel that will hang on soon-to-be decorated Christmas trees. A meager 68 sack-adjusted yards was put up against a Florida team that was giving up 185.3 yards per game on Saturday afternoon at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium by an undermanned Gamecocks team.
Desmond Watson praised by Napier, teammates following first career takeaway
A month prior to Saturday’s 38-6 win over South Carolina, UF cornerback Jaydon Hill jumped a route and sprinted in the other direction for a pick-six in Florida’s 24-17 win over Missouri, yet those watching the game from home were likely confused to hear the play-by-play announcer inadvertently attribute the defensive touchdown to defensive tackle Desmond Watson.
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Florida
Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to make it 2 in a row over Florida. The Gamecocks are in Gainesville to take on the Gators. Before kickoff, South Carolina’s Twitter account revealed Beamer’s squad will sport garnet helmets and white pants with the traditional road white jerseys.
Quotes: Billy Napier discusses 38-6 win against South Carolina
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 38-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville. The Gators improved to 6-4 overall on the season and 3-3 in SEC games. Opening statement:. “A handful of things to cover: first of all, I want to...
More context on Carolina's run defense at Florida
Before Saturday at Florida, South Carolina hadn’t allowed more than 300 yards rushing in a game since 2020.
Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina
Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
Gators Commits React to Jaden Rashada’s Flip: ‘He Has the Same Dream as Me’
Numerous Gators commits react to quarterback Jaden Rashada's flip to Florida.
Gray's fire helps extinguish Clemson
South Carolina had a warrior in the paint on Friday night and he was doing battle against an unexpected foe. Maybe lost in the shuffle with the comings and goings off of last year’s roster was Josh Gray, but he played a pivotal role for the Gamecocks (2-0) in the 60-58 victory over Clemson.
USC Gamecock
Analysis: South Carolina women’s soccer advances in NCAA Tournament after victory over Wake Forest
The No. 3 seed South Carolina women’s soccer team defeated Wake Forest 2-0 in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. With the victory, the Gamecocks advanced to the second round of the tournament for the seventh consecutive season. “(I’m) happy to be moving on and...
247Sports
Gamecocks women's hoops announces quartet of signees
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
thegamenashville.com
‘This team could be better than last year’s’: Can South Carolina win back-to-back titles?
Aliyah Boston is back. The Gamecocks defense is as good as ever. And they might be even stronger at point guard. Will it translate to a third title?
spoonuniversity.com
"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students
The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
coladaily.com
Midlands cross-country teams win state titles
Midlands cross-country teams claimed state championships over the past three days. It started Thursday when the Lexington High School girls' team finished first at the S.C. High School League Class 5A final at Sandhills Research Center in Columbia. In winning the program's second championship and first since 2012, the Lady Wildcats had three runners finish in the top 10 led by eighth grader Kendra Miles.
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
Irmo deciding what to do with second round of ARPA funds, $2.5M
IRMO, S.C. — The town of Irmo just received its second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds amounting to $2.5M. And a lot can be done with that amount of money. It's the latest direct deposit the federal government is giving the town of Irmo in the form of ARPA dollars. Irmo started discussing its first allotment of $2.5M back in January of this year. This is the second $2.5 million.
wach.com
Tornado Warning Canceled for central Midlands including Columbia and Lexington
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The storm that prompted this tornado warning has weakened considerably and the warning was allowed to expire early. A tornado warning is in effect for portions of Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg Counties. A strong storm capable of producing a tornado is moving north at 40mph.
247Sports
