Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Ringgold High School play takes top state honors
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A group of students at Ringgold High School are now state champions for their performance of "Mary Poppins." The Ringgold High School Performing Arts' production of the children's classic won top honors at the One Act Play State Championship over the weekend, after competing against six schools at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-Up: High school football playoff scores for November 11th, 2022
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Here are your high school football playoff scores for November 11th, 2022. Tyner now advances to play East Robertson in the quarter-finals. East Hamilton advances to play Red Bank in the quarterfinals next week. Red Bank: 21. Stone Memorial: 6. Walker Valley: 0. Powell: 48. Silverdale:...
Calhoun, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eastside High School football team will have a game with Calhoun High School on November 12, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County. A blocked extra point proves costly as Oak Ridge beats McMinn County by one point.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Franklin Road Academy vs. Chattanooga Christian
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Franklin Road Academy vs. Chattanooga Christian. Chattanooga Christian continues to have an outstanding season. The Chargers advance to the state semi-finals against CPA next week. CCS beats Franklin Road Academy, 36-21.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton. This sets up a giant rematch in the quarterfinals in 4-A Red Bank vs East Hamilton next week. The Hurricanes beat The Lions in the regular season.
WTVCFOX
Train hits car with 2 inside Friday; One rushed to Chattanooga hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more information about a train that hit a car with two people inside in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. near Wauhatchie Pike and Birmingham Highway. Chattanooga Police confirm to us the accident happened. A spokeswoman says one...
WTVCFOX
Two shot in Chattanooga Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 Block of Lee Highway around 10:55 Saturday night. Police saw evidence of multiple shots fired, but there were no victims at the scene. A male was arrested on scene for active warrants. Later in the...
WTVCFOX
Car crashes into Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday
Our crews were on the scene of a Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday afternoon where a car reportedly crashed into the front door. A spokesperson for the Dollar Deal told us there was minor damage to the door, but they will be getting back to business pretty fast. No injuries...
WDEF
Tyson Greenwade Running Wild For Dalton
Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Dalton High School football is no stranger to elite running backs. Seniors running back Tyson Greenwade has added his name to that list after rushing his way to 2000 yards and nearly 30 scores. News 12’s Brian Armstrong finds out what makes Greenwade so special. Dalton running...
Man and Woman Now Charged after 9 year-old Shot in Grundy County last month
Two adults in Grundy County now face charges after a 9-year-old shot his 9-year-old cousin from Indiana on October 16, 2022. Nine year-old Jax Coulter’s family says he was shot by his young cousin, but it’s where the gun came from that has led to the arrest of the two adults.
WTVCFOX
One person injured during Sunday morning shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot around 2:16 Sunday morning. It happened in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. A 24 year old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. The incident is under investigation and appears...
WDEF
Cafeteria worker charged with assaulting student at school
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school cafeteria worker has been charged with assaulting a student. Michelle Tolin works at Lake Forest Middle School. A parent reported to the SRO at the school that her son had been assaulted by Ms. Tolin. Bradley County investigators looked at video footage and...
dadecountysentinel.com
Rising Fawn’s General Woods Inn Reopens After 2017 Fire
Bob and Nadine Woods celebrated the reopening of their bed and breakfast and wedding venue, the General Woods Inn, on Tuesday,. Nov. 1. The Alliance for Dade hosted a ribbon cutting, and the couple invited the community to view the newly rebuilt home. For the general and his wife, this...
WTVCFOX
Recollection of appointee's death reveals Hamilton County board hasn't met in years
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A board in Hamilton County has met only once in the last 10 years, and we're working to learn why. This was revealed at Wednesday's Hamilton County Commission meeting. The board in question is the Hamilton County Contractors Board of Appeals and Adjustments. Next week,...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Mocs fall on Senior Day to Samford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team fell behind early and ultimately fell short in its comeback effort during a 35-24 defeat to ninth-ranked Samford in a crucial Southern Conference matchup on a chilly Saturday afternoon inside Finley Stadium. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 7-3 overall...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
fox5atlanta.com
Tennessee man charged for trying to sell stolen $95K diamond ring in Georgia
ACWORTH, Ga. - A man was arrested after trying to sell a diamond ring valued just under a $100,000, Acworth police say. Brandon McNeece, 41, of Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state, receiving stolen property greater than $1,500.00, possession of cocaine, and possession of methamphetamine.
WTVCFOX
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
68-Year-Old Terraneila Scoggins Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened on APD-40 near the 20th street intersection at around 9:15 a.m. According to the police, 68-year-old Terraneila Scoggins was driving a car that veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Comments / 0