Dade County, GA

WTVCFOX

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Ringgold High School play takes top state honors

RINGGOLD, Ga. — A group of students at Ringgold High School are now state champions for their performance of "Mary Poppins." The Ringgold High School Performing Arts' production of the children's classic won top honors at the One Act Play State Championship over the weekend, after competing against six schools at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.
RINGGOLD, GA
High School Football PRO

Calhoun, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CALHOUN, GA
WTVCFOX

Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton. This sets up a giant rematch in the quarterfinals in 4-A Red Bank vs East Hamilton next week. The Hurricanes beat The Lions in the regular season.
BAXTER, TN
WTVCFOX

Train hits car with 2 inside Friday; One rushed to Chattanooga hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more information about a train that hit a car with two people inside in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. near Wauhatchie Pike and Birmingham Highway. Chattanooga Police confirm to us the accident happened. A spokeswoman says one...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Two shot in Chattanooga Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 Block of Lee Highway around 10:55 Saturday night. Police saw evidence of multiple shots fired, but there were no victims at the scene. A male was arrested on scene for active warrants. Later in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Car crashes into Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday

Our crews were on the scene of a Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday afternoon where a car reportedly crashed into the front door. A spokesperson for the Dollar Deal told us there was minor damage to the door, but they will be getting back to business pretty fast. No injuries...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WDEF

Tyson Greenwade Running Wild For Dalton

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Dalton High School football is no stranger to elite running backs. Seniors running back Tyson Greenwade has added his name to that list after rushing his way to 2000 yards and nearly 30 scores. News 12’s Brian Armstrong finds out what makes Greenwade so special. Dalton running...
DALTON, GA
WTVCFOX

One person injured during Sunday morning shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot around 2:16 Sunday morning. It happened in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. A 24 year old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. The incident is under investigation and appears...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cafeteria worker charged with assaulting student at school

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school cafeteria worker has been charged with assaulting a student. Michelle Tolin works at Lake Forest Middle School. A parent reported to the SRO at the school that her son had been assaulted by Ms. Tolin. Bradley County investigators looked at video footage and...
CLEVELAND, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

Rising Fawn’s General Woods Inn Reopens After 2017 Fire

Bob and Nadine Woods celebrated the reopening of their bed and breakfast and wedding venue, the General Woods Inn, on Tuesday,. Nov. 1. The Alliance for Dade hosted a ribbon cutting, and the couple invited the community to view the newly rebuilt home. For the general and his wife, this...
RISING FAWN, GA
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Mocs fall on Senior Day to Samford

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team fell behind early and ultimately fell short in its comeback effort during a 35-24 defeat to ninth-ranked Samford in a crucial Southern Conference matchup on a chilly Saturday afternoon inside Finley Stadium. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 7-3 overall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Tennessee man charged for trying to sell stolen $95K diamond ring in Georgia

ACWORTH, Ga. - A man was arrested after trying to sell a diamond ring valued just under a $100,000, Acworth police say. Brandon McNeece, 41, of Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state, receiving stolen property greater than $1,500.00, possession of cocaine, and possession of methamphetamine.
ACWORTH, GA
WTVCFOX

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

