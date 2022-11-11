ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team

Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Setting Up Real-Life Romantic Storyline On SmackDown

Vince McMahon used to incorporate real-life romance between WWE stars into television storyline all the time during his time as as the promotion’s head booker. Tonight, Triple H took a page out of his father-in-law’s infamous playbook. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Emma and...
itrwrestling.com

Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event

Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
PEORIA, IL
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman

A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’

Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run. Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly...
wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence

Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
ringsidenews.com

Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
PEORIA, IL
ringsidenews.com

Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off

Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
411mania.com

Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline

Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
ringsidenews.com

Robert Roode Was Backstage At WWE SmackDown This Week

Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE television for quite some time now. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he disappeared shortly afterwards. Now it seems Roode was backstage at Smackdown this week, but he wasn’t used. As previously...
ALABAMA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons

Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022

Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
itrwrestling.com

Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”

Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
ringsidenews.com

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Big Move For Bloodline’s Survivor Series WarGames Match

Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. WWE recently made big move for The Bloodline’s Survivor Series WarGames Match. WWE recently took to Twitter...
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)

WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series

For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
ringsidenews.com

Cora Jade Fangirls Big Time Over Rare Resurfaced Shield Video

Cora Jade worked hard to become one of the most popular stars in all of NXT since her debut last year. She has seen considerable growth over the past year or so. Cora Jade also recently fangirled over The Shield in a video as well. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and...

